Sam Smith Shares 'Love Me More (Acoustic)'

Following the release of their highly anticipated new single "Love Me More," multi-Platinum, GRAMMY®, BRIT, Golden Globe and Oscar winning artist/songwriter Sam Smith shares an intimate acoustic rendition of the track, filmed at the iconic Capitol Records Tower in Los Angeles.

"Love Me More" is a candid introspection of Sam's relationship with themself on a journey of self-discovery and happiness. Once again, their undeniable vocals are celebrated on the uplifting new track, which Sam created with long-time collaborators Jimmy Napes and Stargate and now brought to life in this special live setting.

The New York Times said, "'Love Me More' is a simple but affecting ode to self-acceptance, and Smith delivers it with a breezy lightness that convincingly brings the message home...The song, like Smith, keeps moving forward with a confident spring in its step."

"I wrote this song for anyone who feels different, anyone who has to stop themselves every day from saying unkind things to themselves, in their head, all the time," explains Sam Smith. "I felt like that for the longest time and slowly I'm learning how to just be nice to myself. I wanted to share that because I captured it in this song. Over the last two years, music has been my therapy more than ever. So I hope this song can be your friend."

Sam Smith is one of the most celebrated musical artists to emerge in recent history, amassing over 33 million album sales, totaling 227 million single sales and 40 billion combined global streams across their career to date. They also hold two Guinness World Records - for the most consecutive weeks in the U.K .Top 10 Album Chart (for their 2014 debut, In The Lonely Hour) and for having the first James Bond Theme to reach No.1 on the U.K. Charts (for the Oscar and Golden Globe winning "Writing's on the Wall"). "'Love Me More' is the beginning of what will undoubtedly be yet another remarkable chapter for Sam.

Watch the performance here: