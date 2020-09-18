Sam Roberts Band Share New Track and Video From Upcoming Album

Listen to "Youth" below!

Last week, Sam Roberts Band announced the release of their anticipated forthcoming studio album, All of Us, dropping October 16. Today, the band have shared another track from the upcoming album - "Youth."

"Youth" is straightforwardly nostalgic, lamenting the inevitability of time passing while seeking to maintain the parts of ourselves that encounter the world with the wide-eyed wonder it deserves. The accompanying video takes us on an intimate journey, composed of never-before-seen images of the band's grandparents, parents, children, and themselves in various stages of their lives. A bittersweet celebration of nostalgia, family, memories, and the feelings we all had growing up, this song perfectly closes All of Us, and it's the last new song the band will be releasing in advance of the album release on October 16.

All Of Us sees Sam Roberts Band move emphatically towards the 21st year of the 21st century, where life isn't just passing us by, it's coming at us with a chainsaw and an eviction notice. In this swirl of malevolence, salvation arrives not in the narrow kinship of the wolf pack, but in a much larger program of solidarity. The clue is in the album's title: All Of Us.

Watch the video here:

Photo Credit: Richmond Lam

