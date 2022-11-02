Sam Pounds Releases 'She Get It From Her Mama' & 'Preacher's Daughter'

Sam Pounds released singles and video for two original tracks "She Get It From Her Mama" and "Preacher's Daughter" via Penthouse South/Sumerian Records. The songs come on the heels of Sam's feature, which he also produced, on the Snoop Dogg, Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco, and J Young MDK track "BUD (Mowing Down Vamps)" from the 2022 Netflix #1 film Dayshift.

Sam on "She Get It From Her Mama": "This is the song that gives praise to where praise is due. Don't sleep on that bad girl's mama."

Sam on "Preacher's Daughter": "I'm extremely excited about this song. When cutting it, I flashbacked to a few of my exes back in the South growing up in church. I was the drummer at the church and truth be told, I relived my earlier years on this one, 'cause the girl I was always chasing was our preacher's daughter."

Sam Pounds grew up in a small rural town in North Carolina. He quickly became acquainted with quartet gospel music through his Grandma Ruth. She would have Sam sing and play instruments every Sunday night for her guests starting at the age of three. This introduction to playing drums, piano and guitar while performing music early in his adolescence solidified Sam's musical journey. His early inspirations included Little Richard, Lenny Kravitz, Sam Cooke, and James Brown collectively combined and infused into his signature sound.

Since moving to Los Angeles in 2019, he has over 200 shows under his belt, performs at the Black Rabbit Rose every Friday night, and has a national tour in the works for 2023. Sam can grab the audience, get them out of their chairs and comfort zones and start singing back lyrics they just heard a mere chorus ago. There's a sweet irony that Sam had to come to Los Angeles to reconnect to his rock roots but that's part of his eclectic and spiritual journey that Sam Pounds embraces.

In addition to being an artist, Sam is also a flourishing producer versatile in multiple genres ranging from Pop, R&B, Rock, Rap, Hip-Hop, EDM, and Country. A few of his recent production credits include Jamie Foxx, Snoop Dogg, BTS, T.I., Willie Jones, and Lee Brice.

Photo credit: Lucas Markman