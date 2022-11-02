Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Sam Pounds Releases 'She Get It From Her Mama' & 'Preacher's Daughter'

Sam Pounds Releases 'She Get It From Her Mama' & 'Preacher's Daughter'

The tracks were released alongside a music video.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Nov. 02, 2022  

Sam Pounds released singles and video for two original tracks "She Get It From Her Mama" and "Preacher's Daughter" via Penthouse South/Sumerian Records. The songs come on the heels of Sam's feature, which he also produced, on the Snoop Dogg, Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco, and J Young MDK track "BUD (Mowing Down Vamps)" from the 2022 Netflix #1 film Dayshift.

Sam on "She Get It From Her Mama": "This is the song that gives praise to where praise is due. Don't sleep on that bad girl's mama."

Sam on "Preacher's Daughter": "I'm extremely excited about this song. When cutting it, I flashbacked to a few of my exes back in the South growing up in church. I was the drummer at the church and truth be told, I relived my earlier years on this one, 'cause the girl I was always chasing was our preacher's daughter."

Sam Pounds grew up in a small rural town in North Carolina. He quickly became acquainted with quartet gospel music through his Grandma Ruth. She would have Sam sing and play instruments every Sunday night for her guests starting at the age of three. This introduction to playing drums, piano and guitar while performing music early in his adolescence solidified Sam's musical journey. His early inspirations included Little Richard, Lenny Kravitz, Sam Cooke, and James Brown collectively combined and infused into his signature sound.

Since moving to Los Angeles in 2019, he has over 200 shows under his belt, performs at the Black Rabbit Rose every Friday night, and has a national tour in the works for 2023. Sam can grab the audience, get them out of their chairs and comfort zones and start singing back lyrics they just heard a mere chorus ago. There's a sweet irony that Sam had to come to Los Angeles to reconnect to his rock roots but that's part of his eclectic and spiritual journey that Sam Pounds embraces.

In addition to being an artist, Sam is also a flourishing producer versatile in multiple genres ranging from Pop, R&B, Rock, Rap, Hip-Hop, EDM, and Country. A few of his recent production credits include Jamie Foxx, Snoop Dogg, BTS, T.I., Willie Jones, and Lee Brice.

Watch the new music video here:

Photo credit: Lucas Markman



Placebo Announce 2023 North American Tour Dates Photo
Placebo Announce 2023 North American Tour Dates
Placebo, whose recently released eighth studio album, Never Let Me Go (Rise Records) was dubbed “a renaissance rock record” by NME and Classic Rock Magazine described as “sheer orchestral euphoria,” have rescheduled their North American tour, with an expanded itinerary that kicks off on April 17 in Mexico City.
VIDEO: Allison Russell Shares Video for Youre Not Alone Featuring Brandi Carlile Photo
VIDEO: Allison Russell Shares Video for 'You're Not Alone' Featuring Brandi Carlile
Allison Russell’s music video for “You’re Not Alone,” (Featuring Brandi Carlile) has made its world premiere across BET Soul, BET.com, CMT, CMT Music, CMT.com, MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop, and Paramount Times Square Billboards. Russell and Carlile have been wowing live audiences with their affirmative and uplifting single for the last month.
VIDEO: Kate Watson Releases New Remedy Music Video Photo
VIDEO: Kate Watson Releases New 'Remedy' Music Video
Kate has partnered with the Hope For Widows Foundation to support and empower those who have endured a similar situation. Describing the heartbreaking feeling of longing for that special someone that brings comfort in hard times, 'Remedy' is for everyone who has felt the weight of losing something or someone you love. Watch the video now!
Caitlin Rose & Courtney Marie Andrews Team Up For New Single Photo
Caitlin Rose & Courtney Marie Andrews Team Up For New Single
Celebrated Nashville singer/songwriter Caitlin Rose released a new single called 'Getting It Right' off her forthcoming album CAZIMI (via Missing Piece Records). Co-written with Courtney Marie Andrews, who also sings harmonies on the track, 'Getting It Right' finds a resolute Rose trying her wearied best at self-improvement.

From This Author - Michael Major


Discovery ID's ON THE CASE EP and TRUE CONVICTION Host Celebrate 100th Episode of ANATOMY OF MURDER True-Crime PodcastDiscovery ID's ON THE CASE EP and TRUE CONVICTION Host Celebrate 100th Episode of ANATOMY OF MURDER True-Crime Podcast
November 1, 2022

“Anatomy Of Murder,” the true-crime podcast examining homicide cases and paths to justice for the victims, released its 100th episode. Each week, former New York City homicide prosecutor and host of Investigation Discovery’s “True Conviction,” Anna-Sigga Nicolazzi, teams up with Emmy award-winning investigative journalist.
Dani Hagan Releases New Single 'Kissing You'Dani Hagan Releases New Single 'Kissing You'
November 1, 2022

LA singer/songwriter Dani Hagan has released a new single and video, “Kissing You.” The track “Kissing You” has a dark and sultry vibe, with an air of mystery as it builds anticipation. Kissing You is also the title-track of the forthcoming album.  Romantic to the core, the album gives a glimpse into the corners of Dani’s heart.
RUMTUM Releases New Single 'Pier Light' on Bastard Jazz RecordingsRUMTUM Releases New Single 'Pier Light' on Bastard Jazz Recordings
November 1, 2022

Denver, CO-based producer and visual artist RUMTUM (aka John Hastings) returns to Bastard Jazz with a new single, the first from his upcoming album campaign. “Pier Light” is a true progression in RUMTUM’s sound, one the producer has built with a steady stream of singles and 2022’s “Isles in Indigo” LP.
ABC Picks Up New Unscripted Comedy Series THE PRANK PANELABC Picks Up New Unscripted Comedy Series THE PRANK PANEL
November 1, 2022

Johnny Knoxville, Eric Andre and Gabourey Sidibe form the all-star panel of “pranxperts,” taking viewers behind the scenes as they help to plot and plan elaborate and diabolical schemes.  The Panelists serve as mentors and saboteurs, with celebrity guests sometimes joining the fun. 
Two Special HOUSEBROKEN Holiday Episodes to Air in DecemberTwo Special HOUSEBROKEN Holiday Episodes to Air in December
November 1, 2022

The episodes will be featuring the voices of Lisa Kudrow, Will Forte, Clea DuVall, Nat Faxon, Sharon Horgan, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson and Jason Mantzoukas. The episodes will feature a new holiday-inspired theme song performed by indie-band Superorganism. Check out the episode descriptions now!