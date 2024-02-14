Sam Palladio Stars In Bob Marley Biopic As Joe Strummer; Shares 'Something On My Mind' Cover

Acclaimed musician and actor Sam Palladio has released a new acoustic version of his latest single ‘Something On My Mind’, an achingly touching pop ballad inspired by the passing of Sam’s mother Sally. It is the first song to be taken from his highly anticipated debut album coming in 2024.



Regarding the single Sam says, “‘Something On My Mind’ is the heartbeat to this chapter of my life. It’s my attempt at putting into melody and words what my late Mum Sally meant to me. She passed away in November 2018 after battling a brain tumour. It felt right to lead with this song as my first single and as a dedication to her nearly five years later. It’s hopefully a song that will bring people together in our shared experience of loss.



“The chorus lyric “There’s something on my mind, it haunts me every night, the perfect summers day, before we lost the light” is one I’m most proud of and in my mind symbolizes mum being the light of our lives and the darkness once it fades. I liked the joy and beauty of the line on its face value, as it reminds me of youthful summer days on the beach, but also liked the dichotomy it created when put into the context of loss. Ultimately, I felt that it allows her to live forever through song. With that notion in mind, I placed a tiny voice clip of her within the song.”



The Cornish singer and multi-instrumentalist has enjoyed a whirlwind career since he originally shot to fame on the other side of the pond, playing the character of Gunnar Scott in the American TV series Nashville. In his latest acting role Sam has hit the big screens playing The Clash frontman Joe Strummer in the new biopic Bob Marley: One Love which is in cinemas now.



An A-Lister on American TV in his own right, Sam will be joined by a musician from one of the world’s biggest rock bands on his next single, which will also feature on his upcoming album. Stay tuned for more details.