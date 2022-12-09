Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sam Paige Unveils Her New Pop Single, 'On Me'

Sam Paige describes the trials she went through in her past relationship, voicing that blame for the other person's mistakes was always put on her.

Dec. 09, 2022  

Sam Paige released her newest pop single, "On Me" as a testimonial to the ending of a hard relationship. "On Me" is available on all streaming platforms! Click here to listen.

Sam Paige describes the trials she went through in her past relationship, voicing that blame for the other person's mistakes was always put on her. Sam sings, "It was hard to even tell if we were meant to be/ Don't try to blame this all on my mama's heart/Cause without her help you would never get this far/ Now you lying, saying your in love/ But everyone can see.../Try and blame another mistake on me." The lyrics within the song help portray a series of events that give the song a bitter but vengeful edge.

Sam Paige explains, "I believe I am still continuing to grow, and this song made me realize how hard relationships can be, but if something is worth it, you fight for it."

Connect with Sam Paige: https://www.sampaigemusic.com/



