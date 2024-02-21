Sam Morrow Drops 'Medicine Man' Single

Announcing the latest release from acclaimed American roots rocker SAM MORROW. "Medicine Man" delves deep into the journey from the indiscretions of his past to the trials of his present. A constant theme on Morrow's forthcoming album, On The Ride Here, set for release on March 22, 2024.

On The Ride Here traces the arc of Morrow's musical evolution across five revered records, showcasing his distinctive, signature blend of blues-infused, country-funk-driven, guitar-centric American rock that has defined his career. A pre-order is available now via the newly established label Copaco Records, in partnership with Blue Élan Records.

Morrow spoke about the track, “Eric (Corne) came to me with this idea for the chorus that really hit home for me. We all have ‘a medicine' that helps us get through the day. Some better for you than others. We knocked out the verses with some tongue in cheek examples and put it on some CCR style production making it one of the grooviest tracks on the record.”

On The Ride Here was produced in Southern California by longtime collaborator and new Copaco label chief, Grammy nominated producer Eric Corne. Participating was an all-star roster of West Coast musicians — including guitarists Eli Wulfmeier and Eamon Ryland, bassists Ted Russell Kamp and Adam Arcos, keyboardist Sasha Smith, with drummers Matt Tecu and Butch Norton — adding primal punch and roughhewn polish to the 11 songs.

The result is a forward-thinking record that captures his sound, serving as the final piece of a musical trilogy that began with the country-inspired Concrete & Mud and the rock-influenced Gettin' By On Gettin' Down.

A critics darling, Sam has been lauded by Rolling Stone as "A sinewy, head-nodding listen…demands to be played loud at parties", Concrete and Mud was also a Rolling Stone Editors Choice. American Songwriter effused, "Gutsy, tight, sinewy rhythms that burst out of the speakers."

NPR's World Café declared, "Sam continues to expand his country rock sound with a heavy emphasis on the groove. The songs are filled with personality and showcase Morrow as an authentic soul in a city that is sometimes known for being skin deep." Nashville tastemaker WMOT concurred; “Morrow is a master tailor, sowing together chunks of genre sounds and styles."

Sam's song “Quick Fix” has been streamed over 1.8 million times and was also featured in Showtime's popular series Billions. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson featured Sam's song in an Instagram post receiving over 10 million 'likes'. And if that's not random enough, Morrow made his Grand Ole Opry debut in December 2023.

Sam Morrow on Tour:

3/1/24 - Martindale, TX - Duetts Texas Club

3/7/24 - Omaha, NE at Waiting Room Lounge (Support for Whitey Morgan)

3/8/24 - Des Moines, IA at Woolys (Support for Whitey Morgan)

3/9/24 - Springfield, IL at Boondocks (Support for Whitey Morgan)

4/12/24 - The Woodlands, TX - Record Release show

4/13/24 - Dallas, TX - Deep Ellum Art Company (w/North Mississippi Allstars)

5/11/24 - Arlington, TX at Levitt Pavillion

5/18/24 - Elon, NC - Power and Sound Revival

Photo credit: Bobbi Rich