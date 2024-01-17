Sam Morrow Announces New Album & New Single

His album will be released on March 22, 2024.

By: Jan. 17, 2024

American roots rocker SAM MORROW is pleased to announce the release of his latest single, "By Your Side," off his forthcoming album, On The Ride Here, which will be released on March 22, 2024, via the newly formed label Copaco Records, in partnership with Blue Élan Records.

On The Ride Here traces the evolution of Morrow's sound across five lauded albums, showcasing his distinctive, signature blend of blues-infused, country funk-driven guitar-centric American rock that has become his trademark.

The secret to the Houston artist's success has been his endless touring. He's toured with Red Clay Strays, The Record Company, North Mississippi Allstars, Whitey Morgan, with 2024 tour dates soon to be announced.

On The Ride Here was produced in Southern California by longtime collaborator and new Copaco label chief, Grammy nominated producer Eric Corne. Participating was an all-star roster of West Coast musicians — including guitarists Eli Wulfmeier and Eamon Ryland, bassists Ted Russell Kamp and Adam Arcos, keyboardist Sasha Smith with drummers Matt Tecu and Butch Norton — adding primal punch and roughhewn polish to the 11 songs.

The result is a forward-thinking record that captures his sound, serving as the final piece of a musical trilogy that began with the country-inspired Concrete & Mud and the rock-influenced Gettin' By On Gettin' Down.

New single, “By Your Side,” intertwines a swaggering groove with a genuinely relatable lyric, infectious chorus and a killer guitar solo that's equal parts Page and Harrison. Seriously.

Having recently returned to his hometown of Houston, Morrow spoke about the track, "This was one of those songs that wrote itself. It was the morning before we went into the studio; I sat down with my guitar over some breakfast and just started humming a melody that was in my head. The guitar rhythm was one I'd been wanting to use, and it all just came together."

He explains, "I knew the hook would be those lyrics "By Your Side" because there was a lot of love encompassing me around that time. I like to believe this song is a meat and potatoes groove with some love seasoned on top."

Sam has had quite a storied career; in November 2023, he made his Grand Ole Opry debut. A critics darling, Sam has been lauded by Rolling Stone as "A sinewy, head-nodding listen…demands to be played loud at parties", Concrete and Mud was also a Rolling Stone Editors Choice.

American Songwriter effused, "Gutsy, tight, sinewy rhythms that burst out of the speakers." NPR's World Café declared, "Sam continues to expand his country rock sound with a heavy emphasis on the groove. The songs are filled with personality and showcase Morrow as an authentic soul in a city that is sometimes known for being skin deep." Nashville tastemaker WMOT concurred; “Morrow is a master tailor, sowing together chunks of genre sounds and styles."

Sam's album Concrete and Mud was Top 10 on the Americana Radio Chart and the song "Quick Fix" has been streamed over 1.8 million times. The track was also featured in Showtime's popular series Billions, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson featured Sam's song in an Instagram post receiving over 10 million 'likes'.

