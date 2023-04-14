Sam Macpherson Releases Sophomore EP 'Powerlines'

Indie singer-songwriter Sam MacPherson released his sophomore EP and major label debut Powerlines, out today on Elektra Entertainment. Co-produced by MacPherson, Adam Yaron, Tommy English, Jeremy Hatcher, and Gabe Simon, the record is illustrated by lush soundscapes and powerful, vivid lyricism that will have listeners hanging on to every word he sings; each lyric and melody is infused with tangible detail. The EP's title is also nod to how (literal) powerlines are able to keep us in touch with the people we love.

"Having the EP finally releasing feels like I can loosen my grip on these songs a bit and let them mean something to someone else. These eight songs are really personal to me and cover a lot of emotional real estate, so I'm excited to see where people find themselves spending the most time on the track list. Then getting to play them live and experience them in the same room as the people listening is something I've been looking forward to for forever. I could not be more excited," Sam commented.

The official music video for the EP's standout track "First Place" is also out today and available to watch. The song re-bottles the butterflies of new love through a haze of sparse production and a lovelorn refrain. MacPherson elaborated, "It's about how people evolve and how much it hurts to realize some things are never going to be as they were."

In celebration of Powerlines, MacPherson be kicking off his first-ever headline tour across the U.S. next week. The "Powerlines Tour" commences in Washington, D.C. on Monday, April 17, and stops in New York, Boston, Nashville, and San Francisco, before wrapping in Los Angeles on Friday, May 19, with a special show the Troubadour. Tickets are currently on-sale on MacPherson's official website, and a full itinerary of shows can be found below.

The forthcoming run of dates follows MacPherson's successful last year of touring, where he sold out his first hometown headline show at the House of Independents in Asbury Park, NJ, and opened for Jake Scott across the U.S. MacPherson has also shared stages with Chelsea Cutler and The Brook & The Bluff, and collaborated with a diverse array of acts including RIAA Platinum Certified artist Stephen Sanchez.

Named one of the top New Jersey artists to hear in 2023, MacPherson's unfiltered, honest musicality has quietly affirmed him as a notable artist on the ascent, whose vision crystalizes on Powerlines and much more new music on the horizon."When you listen to me, I hope you recognize I'm doing my best to document my own feelings to relate," he leaves off. "It's one thing to be heard, and it's another thing to be understood.

Being understood, at whatever scale, is really special. When somebody else feels understood, I'm in a completely different universe of gratitude. There's nothing better."

ABOUT SAM MACPHERSON:

Hailing from Red Bank, MacPherson absorbed the no-nonsense New Jersey spirit from his surroundings, while his songwriter father gave him a love for music. At college, he taught himself how to play guitar, produce, write songs, and record on his own, approaching music with the same grit and determination he brought to athletics as a division one soccer player.

Following early uploads such as "No Bad Memories," MacPherson initially gained traction with the alluring, heartbreaking single "Routine" in 2021. Beyond landing on coveted playlists, it cracked 6M+ streams and garnered praise among music blogs.

He also served up the beloved Songs for Sam EP highlighted by "Last Minute," which lit up TikTok and surpassed 10M streams. He carried this momentum into 2022 with singles like "Crash Course" and "Rookie." Signing to Elektra, MacPherson makes his major label debut with Powerlines.

SAM MACPHERSON | THE POWERLINES TOUR

April 17, 2023 - Washington, D.C. @ Songbyrd

April 18, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe (Downstairs)

April 19, 2023 - New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

April 22, 2023 - Boston, MA @ Cafe 939

April 24, 2023 - Charlotte, NC @ Amo's SouthEnd

April 25, 2023 - Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

April 27, 2023 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas

April 29, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

May 2, 2023 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement

May 4, 2023 - Austin, TX @ The Parish

May 5, 2023 - Dallas, TX @ Cambridge Room (HOB)

May 6, 2023 - Houston, TX @ Bronze Peacock (HOB)

May 8, 2023 - Denver, CO @ Lost Lake

May 9, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

May 11, 2023 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza

May 13, 2023 - Portland, OR @ Holocene

May 16, 2023 - San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

May 18, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

May 19, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour