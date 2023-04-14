Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Sam Macpherson Releases Sophomore EP 'Powerlines'

Sam Macpherson Releases Sophomore EP 'Powerlines'

The EP is out today on Elektra Entertainment.

Apr. 14, 2023  

Indie singer-songwriter Sam MacPherson released his sophomore EP and major label debut Powerlines, out today on Elektra Entertainment. Co-produced by MacPherson, Adam Yaron, Tommy English, Jeremy Hatcher, and Gabe Simon, the record is illustrated by lush soundscapes and powerful, vivid lyricism that will have listeners hanging on to every word he sings; each lyric and melody is infused with tangible detail. The EP's title is also nod to how (literal) powerlines are able to keep us in touch with the people we love.

"Having the EP finally releasing feels like I can loosen my grip on these songs a bit and let them mean something to someone else. These eight songs are really personal to me and cover a lot of emotional real estate, so I'm excited to see where people find themselves spending the most time on the track list. Then getting to play them live and experience them in the same room as the people listening is something I've been looking forward to for forever. I could not be more excited," Sam commented.

The official music video for the EP's standout track "First Place" is also out today and available to watch. The song re-bottles the butterflies of new love through a haze of sparse production and a lovelorn refrain. MacPherson elaborated, "It's about how people evolve and how much it hurts to realize some things are never going to be as they were."

In celebration of Powerlines, MacPherson be kicking off his first-ever headline tour across the U.S. next week. The "Powerlines Tour" commences in Washington, D.C. on Monday, April 17, and stops in New York, Boston, Nashville, and San Francisco, before wrapping in Los Angeles on Friday, May 19, with a special show the Troubadour. Tickets are currently on-sale on MacPherson's official website, and a full itinerary of shows can be found below.

The forthcoming run of dates follows MacPherson's successful last year of touring, where he sold out his first hometown headline show at the House of Independents in Asbury Park, NJ, and opened for Jake Scott across the U.S. MacPherson has also shared stages with Chelsea Cutler and The Brook & The Bluff, and collaborated with a diverse array of acts including RIAA Platinum Certified artist Stephen Sanchez.

Named one of the top New Jersey artists to hear in 2023, MacPherson's unfiltered, honest musicality has quietly affirmed him as a notable artist on the ascent, whose vision crystalizes on Powerlines and much more new music on the horizon."When you listen to me, I hope you recognize I'm doing my best to document my own feelings to relate," he leaves off. "It's one thing to be heard, and it's another thing to be understood.

Being understood, at whatever scale, is really special. When somebody else feels understood, I'm in a completely different universe of gratitude. There's nothing better."

ABOUT SAM MACPHERSON:

Hailing from Red Bank, MacPherson absorbed the no-nonsense New Jersey spirit from his surroundings, while his songwriter father gave him a love for music. At college, he taught himself how to play guitar, produce, write songs, and record on his own, approaching music with the same grit and determination he brought to athletics as a division one soccer player.

Following early uploads such as "No Bad Memories," MacPherson initially gained traction with the alluring, heartbreaking single "Routine" in 2021. Beyond landing on coveted playlists, it cracked 6M+ streams and garnered praise among music blogs.

He also served up the beloved Songs for Sam EP highlighted by "Last Minute," which lit up TikTok and surpassed 10M streams. He carried this momentum into 2022 with singles like "Crash Course" and "Rookie." Signing to Elektra, MacPherson makes his major label debut with Powerlines.

SAM MACPHERSON | THE POWERLINES TOUR

April 17, 2023 - Washington, D.C. @ Songbyrd

April 18, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe (Downstairs)

April 19, 2023 - New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

April 22, 2023 - Boston, MA @ Cafe 939

April 24, 2023 - Charlotte, NC @ Amo's SouthEnd

April 25, 2023 - Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

April 27, 2023 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas

April 29, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

May 2, 2023 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement

May 4, 2023 - Austin, TX @ The Parish

May 5, 2023 - Dallas, TX @ Cambridge Room (HOB)

May 6, 2023 - Houston, TX @ Bronze Peacock (HOB)

May 8, 2023 - Denver, CO @ Lost Lake

May 9, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

May 11, 2023 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza

May 13, 2023 - Portland, OR @ Holocene

May 16, 2023 - San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

May 18, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

May 19, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour



Dove Cameron Joins Diplo on New Thomas Wesley Track Use Me Photo
Dove Cameron Joins Diplo on New Thomas Wesley Track 'Use Me'
Diplo unveils a new track from his country music persona Thomas Wesley, “Use Me (Brutal Hearts)” featuring Dove Cameron and country living legend Sturgill Simpson reborn as Johnny Blue Skies. The new song arrives alongside a video starring Sean Penn, who portrays Johnny Blue Skies, with a cameo from everyone’s favorite, Tequila Don Julio 1942.
Janelle Monáe Releases Float Coco & Breezy Remix Photo
Janelle Monáe Releases 'Float' Coco & Breezy Remix
According to sources closest to Monáe, “Float” is inspired by Muhammed Ali talking shit in Zaire, 1974, Jane’s evolution, Mary Poppins’ umbrella, Aladdin’s magic carpet, Ja Morant’s flotation to the rim while dunking on his ops, Sara Elise’s ropes, excerpts from Paramahmsa Nithyananda’s talks on levitation, Raul’s toast on Dec 1, and  Bruce Lee.
Kelly Clarkson Releases New Songs From Chemistry Album Photo
Kelly Clarkson Releases New Songs From 'Chemistry' Album
GRAMMY Award-winning global superstar Kelly Clarkson has released 'me' and 'mine,' the first singles from her upcoming album 'chemistry.' Clarkson also announced that the new album will be released in June, featuring collaborations with Steve Martin and Sheila L. Plus, check out information on her upcoming Las Vegas residency!
Alanis Morissette Releases New Version of YELLOWJACKETS Theme Photo
Alanis Morissette Releases New Version of YELLOWJACKETS Theme
The new single debuted in the fourth episode of the hit series’ second season and is available now to download and stream globally via Universal Music Canada. “No Return” (Main Title Theme) by YELLOWJACKETS composers, Craig Wedren and Anna Waronker, was originally released in January 2022.

From This Author - Michael Major


Video: Watch Hal Prince Talk THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA in 1988 CBS SUNDAY MORNING SegmentVideo: Watch Hal Prince Talk THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA in 1988 CBS SUNDAY MORNING Segment
April 13, 2023

CBS Sunday Morning has shared an interview segment 1988 featuring Hal Prince discussing the opening of The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway. The segment, which features footage of the original Broadway cast in rehearsals and performing, spotlights how Prince brought the musical to Broadway. Watch the video now!
NEW YORK, NEW YORK Cast to Perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICA TomorrowNEW YORK, NEW YORK Cast to Perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Tomorrow
April 13, 2023

The company of New York, New York will perform on Good Morning America tomorrow, April 14. NEW YORK, NEW YORK stars Colton Ryan (Girl From The North Country, Hulu's 'The Girl From Plainville') as Jimmy Doyle, Anna Uzele (Six, Apple TV+'s 'Dear Edward'), Clyde Alves (On The Town) as Tommy Caggiano, and more.
Eels Confirm Vinyl Reissue of 'Blinking Lights and Other Revelations' AlbumEels Confirm Vinyl Reissue of 'Blinking Lights and Other Revelations' Album
April 13, 2023

EELS confirm the limited-edition remastered vinyl reissue of their acclaimed 2005 album, Blinking Lights and Other Revelations. First released in April 2005, Blinking Lights endures as one of the band’s most personal records since 1998’s Electro-Shock Blues, with songs about faith, responsibility, growing up, dignity, hope and renewal.
Peacock to Debut Documentary on the True COCAINE BEAR StoryPeacock to Debut Documentary on the True COCAINE BEAR Story
April 13, 2023

COCAINE BEAR: THE TRUE STORY dives deep into the bizarre actual events behind the hit Hollywood movie Cocaine Bear. The documentary tells the story of Kentucky blueblood Drew Thornton and the infamous drug run that will forever link him to a Georgia bear on cocaine. Watch the video trailer for the one-hour documentary now!
D4VD Unveils New Single 'Sleep Well'D4VD Unveils New Single 'Sleep Well'
April 13, 2023

18-year-old genre-defying artist d4vd releases his latest single “Sleep Well.' The track is a highlight off his highly anticipated, upcoming debut EP Petals to Thorns. Directed by Chris Villa, the accompanying music video follows suit with a touching montage of d4vd and his love interest immersed in celestial, candle-lit backdrops.
share