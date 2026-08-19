Sam Lapides Shares New Ballad 'Tonight' Produced by Bill Lloyd

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Los Angeles-based multi-instrumentalist and songwriter Sam Lapides has released his new single 'Tonight', a poignant ballad that finds beauty in the ache of letting go, capturing the devastation of losing someone you love and the bittersweet acceptance that comes with it.

Produced by Bill Lloyd at Awesomewood Studios, the track highlights Lapides' weathered vocals, intimate storytelling, and understated guitar-driven arrangements, continuing the emotional honesty that has defined his more than four-decade career. From honing his craft on the streets of Ann Arbor, Boston and Venice Beach to founding folk-rock band GHOSTHOUSE with Rain Parade's John Thoman and collaborating with The Dream Syndicate's Steve Wynn, who produced several of his early recordings, Lapides' career has been marked by independent spirit, critical acclaim and a lifelong commitment to songwriting and connection.

'Tonight' arrives on the heels of 'Kisses In My Pocket', a deeply personal song about longing, connection and the courage to reach outward. Built around Lapides' weathered, soulful voice and intimate storytelling, the track reflects the emotional honesty that has defined his music for more than four decades.

A musician who is still searching, creating and finding new ways to connect, this latest chapter in Lapides' ongoing creative journey has found mutual artistic support from Italian visionary Francesca Bonci, known for her collaborations with The Dandy Warhols, Federale (Brian Jonestown Massacre's Collin Hegna), Pete International Airport, Slowdive's Rachel Goswell, and Tombstones In Their Eyes.

With artwork and photography by artist Maureen Maki, both singles were produced by Bill Lloyd at Awesomewood Studios in North Hollywood. The recordings intentionally strip these songs down to their emotional core, with Lapides' vocals and guitar complemented by Lloyd's understated instrumentation and harmonies. The result: timeless ballads that balance vulnerability with warmth.

'Tonight is a plea after what I thought was a remarkable connection that was so perfect, only to step back to reality and the normal pain of life. I struggled with this song for quite a while. It just seemed like it was unfinished,' explains Sam Lapides.

'I kept coming back to it over and over again and finally went to Awesomewood Studios where I wanted to see what Bill Lloyd and I could make of the song. He immediately latched onto the song and came up with his big guitar hooks. I loved what I heard and after we completed the first draft we were both excited to see what this song would become. After many hours of work and ideas and multiple sessions, we came up with which might be one of my stronger songs to date.'

Producer Bill Lloyd shares, 'Our recording sessions are usually very straightforward. Sam doesn't really do a lot of vocal passes. We're not aiming to make every line vocally pristine. I like when Sam is a little raspy and imperfect. However, I labored over the main guitar riff and the tone for weeks. I'm really happy with how this song turned out. We usually open our set with it.'

Lapides' musical journey began on the streets, where he honed his craft in Ann Arbor, Boston, and Venice Beach. That independent spirit carried through his early work with The Folkminers and into Ghosthouse, the folk-rock band he formed with John Thoman of Rain Parade. With multiple albums, label backing, critical acclaim, European tours and notable support slots (including for Wall of Voodoo's Stan Ridgway), Ghosthouse established Lapides as a solid force in the independent music scene.

Along the way, Lapides caught the attention of Steve Wynn of the acclaimed band The Dream Syndicate, who ultimately produced several of his early recordings after hearing Lapides perform one of Wynn's songs. It was a defining moment in a career built on songwriting, perseverance, and a lifelong connection with audiences.

More than four decades into his musical journey, Lapides continues to write and perform, bringing the same authenticity to his music that has carried him from street corners to international stages. In 2014, he formed Sam Lapides and The Rotten Liars, a band that expanded his musical palette while remaining rooted in the storytelling and emotional honesty that have always guided his work.

Lapides also continues to host the weekly live acoustic series 'Saturdays with Sam Lapides'.

As of August 19, 'Tonight' is available everywhere digitally, including Spotify, Apple Music and Bandcamp, where other entries in his back catalogue can also be found.

Credits

Music & Lyrics by Sam Lapides

Sam Lapides - vocals, guitar

Bill Lloyd - backing vocals, bass, guitar, keyboards and drums

Recorded, Mixed, Mastered & Produced by Bill Lloyd at Awesomewood Studios, North Hollywood, CA

Cover artwork by Maureen Maki

Video by Francesca Bonci

Photo Credit: Maureen Maki



Photo Credit: Maureen Maki

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