Sam Lapides Releases Americana Single 'Kisses In My Pocket' Produced by Bill Lloyd

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Los Angeles singer-songwriter SAM LAPIDES has released a new Americana single, KISSES IN MY POCKET, produced by BILL LLOYD, whose production credits include work with Matthew Sweet, Cheap Trick, The Bangles, Steve Earle, and Ricky Skaggs. The track draws on acoustic arrangements and intimate storytelling, reflecting themes of longing and connection, and marks a continuation of the emotional directness that has characterized Lapides' songwriting across more than four decades, from his early days busking in Ann Arbor, Boston, and Venice Beach to fronting bands including Ghosthouse and Sam Lapides and the Rotten Liars.

The music video for KISSES IN MY POCKET was created by Italian filmmaker Francesca Bonci, known for her work with Federale (Brian Jonestown Massacre's Collin Hegna), The Dandy Warhols, Pete International Airport, Slowdive's Rachel Goswell, and Tombstones In Their Eyes, among others.

''Kisses in my Pocket' is a love letter coming from my unconscious. At it's core, it is a love song, a longing for connection but it's more hopeful than my previous songs,' says Sam Lapides. 'I woke up one day with the melody and the chorus in my head, which rarely happens. This is about heart-ache and wanting to reach out, a deep expression of wanting to be there for someone else and also for myself.'

With artwork and photography by artist Maureen Maki, the single was produced by Bill Lloyd at in North Hollywood. The recording strips the song down to its emotional core, with Lapides' vocals and guitar joined by Lloyd's understated instrumentation and harmonies.

'When Sam first played 'Kisses In My Pocket' for me, I heard a completely different arrangement,' admits Bill Lloyd. 'I had imagined a Bakersfield-style shuffle honky-tonk country rock song, but when we returned to the original idea, we found the tenderness of the song. It became a simple, no-frills recording that let the emotion shine through.'

Lapides' musical journey began on the streets, where he honed his craft in Ann Arbor, Boston, and Venice Beach. That independent spirit carried through his early work with The Folkminers and into Ghosthouse, the folk-rock band he formed with John Thoman of Rain Parade. With multiple albums, label backing, critical acclaim, European tours and notable support slots — including for Wall of Voodoo's Stan Ridgway — Ghosthouse established Lapides as a solid force in the independent music scene.

Along the way, Lapides caught the attention of Steve Wynn of The Dream Syndicate, who ultimately produced several of his early recordings after hearing Lapides perform one of Wynn's songs. It was a defining moment in a career built on songwriting, perseverance, and a lifelong connection with audiences.

More than four decades into his musical journey, Lapides continues to write and perform, bringing the same authenticity to his music that has carried him from street corners to international stages. In 2014, he formed, a band that expanded his musical palette while remaining rooted in the storytelling and emotional honesty that have always guided his work. Lapides also continues to host the weekly live acoustic series 'Saturdays with Sam Lapides'.

KISSES IN MY POCKET is available as of July 22 everywhere digitally, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Bandcamp.

CREDITS

Music & Lyrics by Sam Lapides

Sam Lapides - vocals, guitar

Bill Lloyd - backing vocals, bass, guitar, keyboards and drums

Recorded, Mixed, Mastered & Produced by Bill Lloyd

at Awesomewood Studios, North Hollywood, CA

Cover artwork by Maureen Maki

Video by Francesca Bonci

Photo Credit: Maureen Maki

Keep up with Sam Lapides



Photo Credit: Maureen Maki

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