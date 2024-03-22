Sam Hunt Releases New Song 'Locked Up'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Diamond-selling hitmaker Sam Hunt releases his brand-new track, “Locked Up,” today, along with the official music video.

Written by Hunt with Zach Crowell, Jerry Flowers, Shane McAnally, and Josh Osborne, “‘Locked Up' is a warm, catchy midtempo lope, with Sam Hunt singing sweetly over those ever-present trap 808s. He described the dumb decisions that landed him that very short jail sentence and thanks his wife Hannah Lee Fowler for supporting and staying with him through all that” (Stereogum).

Hunt is set for his performance debut of “Locked Up” at the 2024 CMT Music Awards on April 7 airing Live on CBS from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Directed by Tim Mattia and shot at the Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary in Petros, Tenn., the official music video for “Locked Up” reimagines the infamous 1968 Johnny Cash performance at Folsom State Prison. Taking on the feel of newly discovered footage from the archives, the video features Hunt with his longtime band and with the centerpiece of the song, his wife, Hannah.

Hunt is currently on the road with his arena-headlining OUTSKIRTS TOUR 2024 produced by Live Nation with special guests Brett Young and Lily Rose. Upcoming dates include Duluth, Minn.; Grand Forks, N.D.; Knoxville, Tenn.; and Greensboro, N.C. For more information, visit www.SamHunt.com/Tour.

About Sam Hunt:

Sam Hunt is a five-time GRAMMY-nominated, multi-Platinum-selling, award-winning hitmaker. His sophomore album SOUTHSIDE debuted to critical acclaim and was one of the top country albums of 2020 landing at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart.

Named one of the Best Albums of the Year by The New York Times and US Weekly, the Platinum-selling project features 12 songs all written by Hunt including his No. 1 hits “Kinfolks,” “Breaking Up Was Easy in the 90's,” one of NPR's Best Songs of 2020 “Hard To Forget,” and his three-week No. 1, Diamond-selling, GRAMMY-nominated smash, “Body Like A Back Road.” Hunt also wrote his most recent, eighth chart-topping hit “23,” his latest radio staple “Outskirts,” and recent releases, “Start Nowhere,” “Water Under the Bridge,” “Walmart,” and “Women In My Life.”

SOUTHSIDE follows Hunt's GRAMMY-nominated, Triple-Platinum-selling debut album, MONTEVALLO, which also topped the Billboard Country Albums chart and produced four No. 1 singles. All ten tracks on MONTEVALLO are RIAA certified with seven achieving Platinum or Multi-Platinum status including “Leave the Night On,” “House Party,” “Take Your Time,” “Break Up In A Small Town,” “Speakers,” and “Make You Miss Me.”

Called “stylistically provocative” by The New York Times and “deceptively phenomenal” by The Washington Post, Hunt has received accolades from Associated Press, Billboard, Esquire, Entertainment Weekly, Los Angeles Times, NPR, Rolling Stone, SPIN Magazine, Village Voice, The New York Times, The Washington Post and more. Since MONTEVALLO's 2014 release, Hunt has accumulated over 14.4 billion global streams and has earned 50 million RIAA certified units.