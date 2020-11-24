Sam Hunt Releases New Music Video for 'Breaking Up Was Easy In The 90's'

Multi-Platinum-selling artist Sam Hunt releases today the music video for his current country radio hit, "Breaking Up Was Easy In The 90's." Directed by Justin Clough, the video offers an element of somber gravity as it follows the story of a man just released from prison still haunted by the past and unsure of the path forward.

"Breaking Up Was Easy in the 90's," written by Sam Hunt, Chris La Corte, Zach Crowell, Ernest K. Smith and Josh Osborne, is the follow up to back-to-back No. 1 hits "Hard To Forget" and "Kinfolks" off Hunt's chart-topping album SOUTHSIDE.

SOUTHSIDE debuted to critical acclaim earlier this year with Rolling Stone calling Hunt "an innovator who has remade country in his own image and also figured out how to reclaim its past." Stereogum notes, "Whether goofing off or pouring his heart out, he [Hunt] maintains an easy conversational presence, the confident charm of a former star quarterback matched with the skills of a classic country craftsman." The album also earned praise from American Songwriter, Associated Press, Billboard¸ Entertainment Weekly, NPR, Pitchfork, Slate, The New York Times and more. Listen to SOUTHSIDE HERE.

Watch the video here:

For information on Sam Hunt, visit www.SamHunt.com.

