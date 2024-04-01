Sam Hunt Announces Summer Amphitheater Tour Kicking Off June 28

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Country superstar Sam Hunt has announced his North American summer headlining Locked Up Tour. The tour, named for Hunt’s Locked Up EP dropping this Friday, April 5, kicks off June 28 with an opening weekend in Bend, Ore.; Auburn, Wash.; and Nampa, Idaho. The 20-city tour continues through September with dates across the U.S. and Canada, and features support artists Russell Dickerson, George Birge (U.S.), and Dalton Dover (Canada).

Tickets are available now via pre-sale for select dates. The general on sale begins this Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m. local time in most markets. Further details can be found below. Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, VIP Lounge access, exclusive VIP gift item, specially designed tour poster & more. VIP package contents vary based on offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

Fans can tune in Sunday, April 7 to the 2024 CMT Music Awards for Hunt’s performance debut of the four-song EP’s title track, “Locked Up,” airing live on CBS from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.