Sam Gellaitry Returns With 'Under the Illusion' EP Out Now

Gaining buzz worldwide as an electronic music phenomenon, rising Scottish producer and artist Sam Gellaitry unveils his anxiously awaited new UNDER THE ILLUSION EP out now. Today’s release marks Sam’s signing to Warner Records’ dance label, Major Recordings.

Opening up this world, the single and title track “UNDER THE ILLUSION” illuminates the idiosyncrasies and nuances of his signature style. Setting the tone, keys warble over glitchy beat-craft. Meanwhile, hypnotic vocals echo in fits of high register ecstasy with the affirmation, “Just an ordinary life, under the illusion, and everything will be just fine.”

Regarding UNDER THE ILLUSION EP, “For this project, I decided to make an EP focused solely on dance music which actually feels like returning home after a long time away for me. I started making music due to my fascination with Daft Punk and French House when I was ten, so it’s almost bizarre that I haven't officially dropped a project dedicated to the genre that got me started off in the first place! These tracks are intended for night time usage,” Sam says.

The four-track body of work also boasts “ALONE,” which hinges on a pulsating dancefloor-ready groove, thumping bassline, and alluring vocal loops. Elsewhere, “LIKE THIS/LIKE THAT” swings back-and-forth between robotic vocalisations and kinetic rhythms. The ride culminates with the bold and boisterous “THINK I KNOW.”

Throughout the rest of the year, he will support UNDER THE ILLUSION on tour across the US and Canada, with additional shows in Australia and New Zealand supporting Joji. On September 29, he takes over the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles, CA with a sold-out performance. Next up, he travels to San Francisco, CA for Portola Music Festival on October 1 followed by a headline gig in San Francisco at 1015 Folsom on October 6.

On this tour, Sam will visit major markets such as Miami, Chicago, Brooklyn, Toronto, and Montreal. Finally, he heads down under in Australia for gigs in Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne before wrapping this whirlwind with a show in Auckland, New Zealand on November 22. Full tour routing below.

Earlier this year, KAYTRANADA remixed his anthem “Assumptions,” landing plugs from Mixmag, The Line of Best Fit, and more. Last year, Sam teamed up with PinkPantheress for their track “Picture In My Mind,” which caught the attention of Hypebeast, Stereogum, The FADER and more.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

* Supporting Joji

9/29 - Los Angeles, CA - - El Rey Theatre (sold out)

10/1 - San Francisco, CA - Portola Music Festival

10/6 - San Francisco, CA - 1015 Folsom

10/7 - Miami, FL - - The Ground

10/11 - Chicago, IL - - Lincoln Hall

10/13 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere (sold out)

10/14 - Denver, CO - Meow Wolf

10/20 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground (sold out)

10/21 - Montreal, QC - Théâtre Fairmount

10/27 - Tempe, AZ - - Sunbar

11/16 - Sydney, AU - - Qudos Bank Arena*

11/18 - Brisbane, AU - Brisbane Entertainment Centre*

11/20 - Melbourne, AU - Rod Laver Arena*

11/22 - Auckland, NZ - Spark Arena*

Photo Credit: Macy Kerrigan