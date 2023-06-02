Sam Fischer & Meghan Trainor Release New Track 'Alright'

The series of intimate shows see Sam going back to his roots with acoustic performances showcasing new music from his highly anticipated upcoming album.

By:
Music Review: KPOP Kast ReKording Komes Klose, But No Kick For KPOP Photo 1 No Kick For KPOP
Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical Photo 2 Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical
Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single Photo 3 Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single
Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video Photo 4 Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video

Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video

Australian born singer-songwriter Sam Fischer duets with global superstar Meghan Trainor for his latest release ‘Alright’. 

The man behind the hit tracks ‘This City’ and ‘What Other People Say’ ft Demi Lovato originally wrote the track with Meghan more than four years ago, but now it is finally seeing the light of day.

The single sees Sam step away from the guitar and onto the dancefloor with catchy drum beats and beautiful vocal harmonies with Meghan. Lyrically, the song is all about manifesting positivity, and it’s delivered with an optimistic assurance that you can’t help but smile at.

Sam said: "I wrote the chorus of Alright in the shower in 2018 while I was having an anxiety attack. I calmed myself down by saying "I'm gonna be alright" repeatedly - then went to the studio and smashed out the song!

Meghan Trainor is one of the most talented humans I've worked with and on top of that, we've been great mates for years. She heard me play the track and wanted to jump on it - obviously I said 'hell yeah' and 4 years later the time has finally come to unleash this beautiful beast on the world."

Meghan said: “I first heard this song when Sam sang it on tour opening for Lewis Capaldi and I texted him from the audience how much I loved it and wanted to be a part of it! Sam is a brilliant writer with one of my favorite voices ever. On top of that, no one makes me laugh harder than him. He’s a great person and friend and he deserves the world! I am so honored to finally have duet with this legend.”

Sam has more than a billion streams to his name. He is currently performing live across the UK and Europe as part of his Something To Hold Onto Tour. The series of intimate shows see Sam going back to his roots with acoustic performances showcasing new music from his highly anticipated upcoming album.

SOMETHING TO HOLD ONTO TOUR DATES:

2 June - Helios 37 - Cologne, DE

3 June - Badehaus - Berlin, DE

5 June - Le Pop Up - Paris, FR

6 June - Bitterzoet - Amsterdam, NL

8 June - The Waiting Room - London, UK

9 June - Folklore -  London, UK

ABOUT SAM FISCHER

Australian born Sam Fischer first introduced himself with his Not A Hobby EP and has achieved well deserved attention since for his heartfelt songs. Now based between LA and London, he not only has received acclaim for his own work, but he continues to solidify his spot as one of the hottest current writers, having worked with global pop superstars including Ciara, Cat Burns, Lennon Stella, Louis Tomlinson, Elle King, Jessie J, Virginia To Vegas and many more.      

However, it hasn’t all been plain sailing for Sam, who endured his own heartache to achieve his dreams. With the promise of a recording contract in the bag, he set off to LA only for the deal to be pulled away. After months of couch-surfing, he finally and deservedly received his break with This City and project Homework, which has been just the start of an exciting new chapter in Sam’s career with lots more still to come. 

Sam’s debut single This City currently stands at over 500 million worldwide streams and 4 million worldwide sales and stayed in the UK Top 20 for 11 weeks. The track is also double platinum in Australia, platinum in the UK and Gold in the US, New Zealand and Switzerland. Sam also performed the track on US TV, including Ellen, Jimmy Kimmel and The Late Late Show with James Corden. His duet with Demi Lovato What Other People Say has sold over 1 million copies and saw him perform the track on Ellen.

ABOUT MEGHAN TRAINOR

Meghan Trainor first made history in 2014 with her diamond-certified smash single “All About That Bass.”Since then, the award-winning singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist has garnered a GRAMMY® for Best New Artist, achieved eight multi-platinum singles and two multi-platinum albums, sold out three world tours, penned multi-platinum hits for peers across pop and country, and received countless industry awards and nominations.

Expanding her influence on pop culture, she starred on FOX’s hit series THE FOUR: Battle for Stardom and on the superstar coaching panel of The Voice UK. She kicked off 2020 with the release of her third full-length album, Treat Myself (Epic Records), which includes the platinum smash“No Excuses” as well as blockbuster anthems and collaborations such as “Nice To Meet Ya” [feat. Nicki Minaj], “Genetics” [feat. Pussycat Dolls], and “Wave”[feat. Mike Sabath].

At the end of 2020 she released her first-ever Christmas album, A Very Trainor Christmas, featuring the #1 holiday radio single “White Christmas” featuring Seth MacFarlane. In 2021, we got to watch her as the host of Top Chef Family Style on Peacock and as a judge on Clash of the Cover Bands on E!. In September of 2021 she also launched her podcast Workin’ On It which she hosts alongside her brother, Ryan Trainor.

In 2022 Meghan released her fourth full-length album, Takin’ It Back, which takes you through her journey into marriage, motherhood, and achieving a new level of confidence. The album features colossal certified platinum hit “Made You Look,” which has garnered over 745 million streams and become a global sensation, being used in over 8 million videos on social media to date. The track also recently took the #1 spot on Billboard’s Adult Pop Airplay chart and Hot AC chart.

She kicked off 2023 by joining the judging panel of the iconic star-maker series, Australian Idol, in its highly anticipated return to air. In March, Meghan releasedMade You Look (Deluxe), which features 3 new songs including new single “Mother.” This year, Meghan also made her literary debut with Dear Future Mama, a humorous, unflinching guide to pregnancy and motherhood.  Probably what Meghan is looking forward to most is the debut of her second child with husband Daryl Sabara, Riley Trainor is looking forward to being a big brother for the first time…and more music to come soon!



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Scott Alan Re-Releases Album Nothing More Photo
Scott Alan Re-Releases Album 'Nothing More'

Scott Alan re-releases his ninth album, Nothing More, today, June 2nd,  featuring two new songs sung by West End’s Rob Houchen and Alan.  

2
American Idol Alum Alex Miller Takes Starring Role In His New Music Video, “Girl, I Photo
American Idol Alum Alex Miller Takes Starring Role In His New Music Video, “Girl, I Know A Guy”

American Idol alum Alex Miller continues to push his comfort zone, taking on the male lead in his latest music video, 'Girl, I Know A Guy.' While Alex has appeared in each of his previous videos, it has been in a performance capacity; this is his first outing as an actor.

3
Jhené Aiko & Sleep Soul Return with Baby Sleep Music Vol. 3 Photo
Jhené Aiko & Sleep Soul Return with 'Baby Sleep Music Vol. 3'

Curated by Jhené, Sleep Soul: Relaxing R&B Baby Sleep Music (Vol. 3) encompasses 20 soothing tunes crafted to inspire and maintain a good night’s sleep. Vibrant R&B melodies melt into downtempo rhythms encased in warm synths tailored to receptive young ears. “Sleepy Bear Soothing Serenade” opens the album with mesmerizing echoes.

4
Video: The War And Treaty Release Performance Video for Dumb Luck Photo
Video: The War And Treaty Release Performance Video for 'Dumb Luck'

The War And Treaty’s music video for the “vital and fiery” (HITS Magazine) song, “Dumb Luck.'  The music video puts the spotlight directly on the chill inducing vocals of Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter, as they sing a pleading prayer for humility with spirit-swelling Gospel grit.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Photos: Sara Bareilles, Brian d'Arcy James & More Celebrate INTO THE WOODS' Grammy Win & Tony NominationsPhotos: Sara Bareilles, Brian d'Arcy James & More Celebrate INTO THE WOODS' Grammy Win & Tony Nominations
RENFIELD Sets Peacock Streaming Debut DateRENFIELD Sets Peacock Streaming Debut Date
FRND CRCL Release Melodic Pop Punk Anthem 'F*ck California'FRND CRCL Release Melodic Pop Punk Anthem 'F*ck California'
Projexx Recruits Giggs & Marksman for New Banger 'Top Speed'Projexx Recruits Giggs & Marksman for New Banger 'Top Speed'

Videos

Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video
Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
A Tony Nomination Was Beyond Justin Cooley's Wildest Dreams Video
A Tony Nomination Was Beyond Justin Cooley's Wildest Dreams
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel
FLEX
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD