Sam Fischer & Meghan Trainor Release New Track 'Alright'

Australian born singer-songwriter Sam Fischer duets with global superstar Meghan Trainor for his latest release ‘Alright’.

The man behind the hit tracks ‘This City’ and ‘What Other People Say’ ft Demi Lovato originally wrote the track with Meghan more than four years ago, but now it is finally seeing the light of day.

The single sees Sam step away from the guitar and onto the dancefloor with catchy drum beats and beautiful vocal harmonies with Meghan. Lyrically, the song is all about manifesting positivity, and it’s delivered with an optimistic assurance that you can’t help but smile at.

Sam said: "I wrote the chorus of Alright in the shower in 2018 while I was having an anxiety attack. I calmed myself down by saying "I'm gonna be alright" repeatedly - then went to the studio and smashed out the song!

Meghan Trainor is one of the most talented humans I've worked with and on top of that, we've been great mates for years. She heard me play the track and wanted to jump on it - obviously I said 'hell yeah' and 4 years later the time has finally come to unleash this beautiful beast on the world."

Meghan said: “I first heard this song when Sam sang it on tour opening for Lewis Capaldi and I texted him from the audience how much I loved it and wanted to be a part of it! Sam is a brilliant writer with one of my favorite voices ever. On top of that, no one makes me laugh harder than him. He’s a great person and friend and he deserves the world! I am so honored to finally have duet with this legend.”

Sam has more than a billion streams to his name. He is currently performing live across the UK and Europe as part of his Something To Hold Onto Tour. The series of intimate shows see Sam going back to his roots with acoustic performances showcasing new music from his highly anticipated upcoming album.

SOMETHING TO HOLD ONTO TOUR DATES:

2 June - Helios 37 - Cologne, DE

3 June - Badehaus - Berlin, DE

5 June - Le Pop Up - Paris, FR

6 June - Bitterzoet - Amsterdam, NL

8 June - The Waiting Room - London, UK

9 June - Folklore - London, UK

ABOUT SAM FISCHER

Australian born Sam Fischer first introduced himself with his Not A Hobby EP and has achieved well deserved attention since for his heartfelt songs. Now based between LA and London, he not only has received acclaim for his own work, but he continues to solidify his spot as one of the hottest current writers, having worked with global pop superstars including Ciara, Cat Burns, Lennon Stella, Louis Tomlinson, Elle King, Jessie J, Virginia To Vegas and many more.

However, it hasn’t all been plain sailing for Sam, who endured his own heartache to achieve his dreams. With the promise of a recording contract in the bag, he set off to LA only for the deal to be pulled away. After months of couch-surfing, he finally and deservedly received his break with This City and project Homework, which has been just the start of an exciting new chapter in Sam’s career with lots more still to come.

Sam’s debut single This City currently stands at over 500 million worldwide streams and 4 million worldwide sales and stayed in the UK Top 20 for 11 weeks. The track is also double platinum in Australia, platinum in the UK and Gold in the US, New Zealand and Switzerland. Sam also performed the track on US TV, including Ellen, Jimmy Kimmel and The Late Late Show with James Corden. His duet with Demi Lovato What Other People Say has sold over 1 million copies and saw him perform the track on Ellen.

ABOUT MEGHAN TRAINOR

Meghan Trainor first made history in 2014 with her diamond-certified smash single “All About That Bass.”Since then, the award-winning singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist has garnered a GRAMMY® for Best New Artist, achieved eight multi-platinum singles and two multi-platinum albums, sold out three world tours, penned multi-platinum hits for peers across pop and country, and received countless industry awards and nominations.

Expanding her influence on pop culture, she starred on FOX’s hit series THE FOUR: Battle for Stardom and on the superstar coaching panel of The Voice UK. She kicked off 2020 with the release of her third full-length album, Treat Myself (Epic Records), which includes the platinum smash“No Excuses” as well as blockbuster anthems and collaborations such as “Nice To Meet Ya” [feat. Nicki Minaj], “Genetics” [feat. Pussycat Dolls], and “Wave”[feat. Mike Sabath].

At the end of 2020 she released her first-ever Christmas album, A Very Trainor Christmas, featuring the #1 holiday radio single “White Christmas” featuring Seth MacFarlane. In 2021, we got to watch her as the host of Top Chef Family Style on Peacock and as a judge on Clash of the Cover Bands on E!. In September of 2021 she also launched her podcast Workin’ On It which she hosts alongside her brother, Ryan Trainor.

In 2022 Meghan released her fourth full-length album, Takin’ It Back, which takes you through her journey into marriage, motherhood, and achieving a new level of confidence. The album features colossal certified platinum hit “Made You Look,” which has garnered over 745 million streams and become a global sensation, being used in over 8 million videos on social media to date. The track also recently took the #1 spot on Billboard’s Adult Pop Airplay chart and Hot AC chart.

She kicked off 2023 by joining the judging panel of the iconic star-maker series, Australian Idol, in its highly anticipated return to air. In March, Meghan releasedMade You Look (Deluxe), which features 3 new songs including new single “Mother.” This year, Meghan also made her literary debut with Dear Future Mama, a humorous, unflinching guide to pregnancy and motherhood. Probably what Meghan is looking forward to most is the debut of her second child with husband Daryl Sabara, Riley Trainor is looking forward to being a big brother for the first time…and more music to come soon!