Sam Fender Shares Video For New Single 'Saturday'

Sam Fender is pleased to share the video for his new single, "Saturday." Directed by James Slater in London, the video features a starring role by Matt King (Super Hans in Peep Show). "Saturday" sits at the heart of his debut album Hypersonic Missiles, an ode to the misery of an excruciatingly slow working week, a bank account that remains resolutely empty, a landlord not returning calls on a problematic flat, and the minor solace of the weekend forever just out of reach. It's a typically sobering, wholly relatable lyrical lament that Sam has quickly become renowned for telling. Sam describes "Saturday" as "An anthem for the everyman about living for the weekend and sticking two fingers up to zero hours contracts"

Watch the video below!

Earlier this Fall, Sam played sold out shows in NYC & LA in support of Hypersonic Missiles which reached #1 in the UK. He is now out on a sold-out celebratory run in the UK which includes two nights at Brixton Academy and a record four nights at Newcastle Academy. Fender's 2020 Spring UK arena tour is now full sold-out.

Fender has appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers playing "The Borders" and before that on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where he performed the single "Will We Talk" . Sam made his late-night TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where he performed the album's title track. In addition, Fender has been featured on CBS This Morning - Saturday where he spoke with CBS anchor Anthony Mason about his sudden rise in notoriety.

2019 has been a year that Sam Fender - from North Shield, England - won't want to end; starting as the BRITs Critics' Choice winner, selling out shows across the globe, playing at this year's Lollapalooza, and then with legends Bob Dylan and Neil Young at London's Hyde Park. The excitement continued with firing his heart-thumping guitar-led songs of grit and glory to the summit of the UK albums charts and it shows no signs of abating.





