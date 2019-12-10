Sam Fender Reveals Brand New Song 'All Is On My Side'

On the heels of sharing a video for his new single "Saturday," Sam Fender has dropped a brand new track, "All Is On My Side." The song has been a regular fixture in Sam's live show for years, and today it finds its release today after a committed campaign by fans online to put it out. "All Is On My Side" is a propulsive, metronomic tune and the guitar work is at times reminiscent of an extended War on Drugs epic, but the song is unmistakably from the pen of this young British musician who has taken the year by storm. Fender notes: "'All Is On My Side' is a real live favorite for me. It's been a mainstay in the set for a couple of years now and it's nice to release this as a bit of a thank you to all the fans at the end of the year."

Earlier this Fall, Sam played sold out shows in NYC & LA in support of Hypersonic Missiles which reached #1 in the UK. He is now out on a sold-out celebratory run in the UK which includes two nights at Brixton Academy and a record four nights at Newcastle Academy. Fender's 2020 Spring UK arena tour is now full sold-out.

Fender has appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers playing "The Borders" and before that on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where he performed the single "Will We Talk." Sam made his late-night TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where he performed the album's title track. In addition, Fender has been featured on CBS This Morning - Saturday where he spoke with CBS anchor Anthony Mason about his sudden rise in notoriety.

2019 has been a year that Sam Fender - from North Shield, England - won't want to end; starting as the BRITs Critics' Choice winner, selling out shows across the globe, playing at this year's Lollapalooza, and then with legends Bob Dylan and Neil Young at London's Hyde Park. The excitement continued with firing his heart-thumping guitar-led songs of grit and glory to the summit of the UK albums charts and it shows no signs of abating.

Listen to "All Is On My Side" below.

Sam Fender Live 2019:

10th December - O2 Academy Brixton, London SOLD OUT

11th December - O2 Academy Brixton, London SOLD OUT

13th December - Great Hall, Cardiff SOLD OUT

14th December - O2 Academy, Bournemouth SOLD OUT

16th December - Dublin, Olympia SOLD OUT

17th December - Ulster Hall, Belfast SOLD OUT

19th December - O2 Academy, Sheffield SOLD OUT

21st December - O2 Academy, Newcastle SOLD OUT

22nd December - O2 Academy, Newcastle SOLD OUT

2020:

20th March - O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester SOLD OUT

21st March - O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester SOLD OUT

23rd March - Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow SOLD OUT

24th March - Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow SOLD OUT

26th March - Alexandra Palace, London SOLD OUT

27th March - Alexandra Palace, London SOLD OUT

30th March - De Montfort Hall, Leicester SOLD OUT

31st March - Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff SOLD OUT

2nd April -First Direct Arena, Leeds SOLD OUT

3rd April - Utilita Arena, Newcastle SOLD OUT





