Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Sam Fender Releases 'Live From Finsbury Park' & 'Seventeen Going Under (Live Deluxe Edition)'

Sam Fender Releases 'Live From Finsbury Park' & 'Seventeen Going Under (Live Deluxe Edition)'

The albums are now available on all streaming platforms.

Dec. 09, 2022  

Sam Fender is very pleased to release his new live album, Live From Finsbury Park via a standalone double colored vinyl on Geffen Records. The album captures Sam's scintillating sell-out performance in front of 45,000 fans earlier this summer in London.

As Sam's biggest headline show to date, and straight off the back of his show-stealing performance at Glastonbury Festival, the Finsbury Park show paid testament to an incredible twelve months for an artist whose rise has been meteoric.

Today Fender also drops a "Live Deluxe Edition" of Seventeen Going Under on double CD. It includes B-sides, the "Live From Finsbury Park" recordings and two new tracks - the recently shared "Wild Grey Ocean" and the previously unheard, "Little Bull of Blithe." Both tracks were part of the original Seventeen Going Under album recording sessions and held back for future release.

Sam remarks "'Little Bull of Blithe' is a little ditty about my Grandma Fender, who passed away during the making of Seventeen Going Under. She used to call me 'a little bull of blithe' as I was always crashing in through the door like a bull in a china shop."

Seventeen Going Under was originally released on October 8, 2021. It debuted at number 1 in the UK on a wave of critical acclaim, and set up a tremendous twelve months for one of Britain's best songwriters, winning Sam a second BRIT Award for Best Rock/Alternative Act, two NME Awards, a prestigious Ivor Novello Award for songwriting, and Sam's first Mercury Prize nomination.

Fender came stateside for slots at Lollapalooza and Osheaga Festival and sold-out shows in Los Angeles and New York City among other markets. In addition Sam performed at "Spit Of You," on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

In June 2023, Sam headlines two nights at the 55,000+ capacity St. James' Park in his hometown of Newcastle and he was recently confirmed to support Bruce Springsteen in Milan, Italy in May. All dates are listed below.

Sam Fender Live

May 18 - Parco Urbano G. Bassani, Ferrara Italy (w/ Bruce Springsteen)

May 23 - Fabrique, Milan Italy

June 9 - St James' Park, Newcastle SOLD OUT

June 10 - St James' Park, Newcastle SOLD OUT

June 23 - Ormeau Park, Belfast

June 25 - Malahide Castle, Dublin

July 8 - TRNSMT Festival - Glasgow



Bailey Releases Live From Graybox - A Very Merry Christmas Photo
Bailey Releases 'Live From Graybox - A Very Merry Christmas'
In addition to Frank Sinatra's 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas' and Stevie Wonder's 'Someday at Christmas,' the EP also features “This Christmas” and the previously released “Merry Christmas, Darling.” Incorporating her own emotion and past experiences into these iconic Christmas classics, Bailey grasps listeners' attention.
The Academic Share New Single Homesick Photo
The Academic Share New Single 'Homesick'
Irish indie rock band The Academic continue to build anticipation for their forthcoming major label debut with their poignant new single, “Homesick.” “’Homesick’ was written at a time when we were touring relentlessly across America,” explains the band’s frontman Chris Fitzgerald. Watch the new music video and check out upcoming tour dates now!
VIDEO: Karol G Releases La Vida Es Una PUSS IN BOOTS Lyric Video Photo
VIDEO: Karol G Releases 'La Vida Es Una' PUSS IN BOOTS Lyric Video
Watch the lyric video for KAROL G’s song “La Vida Es Una (from Puss In Boots: The Last Wish).” This holiday season, everyone’s favorite leche-loving, swashbuckling, fear-defying feline returns. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish features an all-star comedic cast that includes Oscar winner Olivia Colman, Antonio Banderas, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and more.
Mike Sabath Shares New Single Being Human Photo
Mike Sabath Shares New Single 'Being Human'
His previous single “Good Energy” notably arrived to widespread critical acclaim and secured a coveted spot on EA Games’ FIFA 2021 soundtrack. Meanwhile, 2021 saw the prolific collaborator expand his discography once again by co-writing and co-producing the international smash “Don’t Go Yet” for Camila Cabello.

From This Author - Michael Major


Photos: Netflix Shares New MATILDA THE MUSICAL Film StillsPhotos: Netflix Shares New MATILDA THE MUSICAL Film Stills
December 9, 2022

A brand new take on the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical, Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical tells the story of an extraordinary girl, with a vivid imagination. Check out new stills from the film now, featuring a first look at photos of songs like 'Naughty,' 'Bruce,' 'Revolting Children,' and more.
VIDEO: H.E.R. & Josh Groban Discuss Making BEAUTY & THE BEAST: A 30TH CELEBRATIONVIDEO: H.E.R. & Josh Groban Discuss Making BEAUTY & THE BEAST: A 30TH CELEBRATION
December 9, 2022

ABC has released a new featurette for Beauty & the Beast: A 30th Celebration, featuring H.E.R. and Josh Groban discussing the making of the special. The new featurette also features the two of them in the recording studio and a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the live action portion of the special. Watch the new video now!
How to Watch MATILDA THE MUSICAL Movie on Netflix & In Movie TheatersHow to Watch MATILDA THE MUSICAL Movie on Netflix & In Movie Theaters
December 9, 2022

A brand new take on the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical. Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical tells the story of an extraordinary girl, with a vivid imagination, who dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results. Find out how you can watch Matilda the Musical in movie theaters or on Netflix!
Spotify Releases Final Live at Electric Lady EP Of The Year Featuring Indie-Pop Band WhitneySpotify Releases Final Live at Electric Lady EP Of The Year Featuring Indie-Pop Band Whitney
December 8, 2022

To conclude this year’s series, Indie-pop band Whitney will release an eight-track EP featuring re-imagined versions of several of their top hits, including, “BLUE,” “Giving Up,” “MEMORY,” “No Woman,” “REAL LOVE,” “TWIRL,” and “Valleys,” as well as a cover of Beach House’s “Other People.”
VIDEO: Taylor Swift Shares 'All Too Well' Short Film Behind-the- Scenes Video With Sadie Sink & Dylan O'BrienVIDEO: Taylor Swift Shares 'All Too Well' Short Film Behind-the- Scenes Video With Sadie Sink & Dylan O'Brien
December 8, 2022

Taylor Swift has released a behind-the-scenes look at her 'All Too Well' short film, which she starred in and directed. The video also features her co-stars, Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien. The release is part of Swift's current efforts to re-record her music catalogue in order to own her own masters. Watch the new video now!
share