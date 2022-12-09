Sam Fender Releases 'Live From Finsbury Park' & 'Seventeen Going Under (Live Deluxe Edition)'

Sam Fender is very pleased to release his new live album, Live From Finsbury Park via a standalone double colored vinyl on Geffen Records. The album captures Sam's scintillating sell-out performance in front of 45,000 fans earlier this summer in London.

As Sam's biggest headline show to date, and straight off the back of his show-stealing performance at Glastonbury Festival, the Finsbury Park show paid testament to an incredible twelve months for an artist whose rise has been meteoric.

Today Fender also drops a "Live Deluxe Edition" of Seventeen Going Under on double CD. It includes B-sides, the "Live From Finsbury Park" recordings and two new tracks - the recently shared "Wild Grey Ocean" and the previously unheard, "Little Bull of Blithe." Both tracks were part of the original Seventeen Going Under album recording sessions and held back for future release.

Sam remarks "'Little Bull of Blithe' is a little ditty about my Grandma Fender, who passed away during the making of Seventeen Going Under. She used to call me 'a little bull of blithe' as I was always crashing in through the door like a bull in a china shop."

Seventeen Going Under was originally released on October 8, 2021. It debuted at number 1 in the UK on a wave of critical acclaim, and set up a tremendous twelve months for one of Britain's best songwriters, winning Sam a second BRIT Award for Best Rock/Alternative Act, two NME Awards, a prestigious Ivor Novello Award for songwriting, and Sam's first Mercury Prize nomination.

Fender came stateside for slots at Lollapalooza and Osheaga Festival and sold-out shows in Los Angeles and New York City among other markets. In addition Sam performed at "Spit Of You," on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

In June 2023, Sam headlines two nights at the 55,000+ capacity St. James' Park in his hometown of Newcastle and he was recently confirmed to support Bruce Springsteen in Milan, Italy in May. All dates are listed below.

Sam Fender Live

May 18 - Parco Urbano G. Bassani, Ferrara Italy (w/ Bruce Springsteen)

May 23 - Fabrique, Milan Italy

June 9 - St James' Park, Newcastle SOLD OUT

June 10 - St James' Park, Newcastle SOLD OUT

June 23 - Ormeau Park, Belfast

June 25 - Malahide Castle, Dublin

July 8 - TRNSMT Festival - Glasgow