Sam Amidon Announces US Spring Tour With Special Guests

Sam Amidon is a singer and multi-instrumentalist (banjo, guitar, fiddle) from Vermont, now based in London, England.

He has released seven acclaimed solo albums of songs on Bedroom Community and Nonesuch Records, the most recent of which is 2020's "Sam Amidon." He is currently working on a new album to be released this year. In anticipation, Sam has announced a Spring tour with many special stops, themes and guests along the way.

Special guests on his upcoming tour include Beth Orton, Shahzad Ismaily, Sam Gendel, Josh Kaufman, Sam Wilkes, Laura Viers, Bridget St John, Chris Vatalaro & Annie Nero.

In Sam's own words:

"I am heading out on a wandering springtime adventure across the US in March and April.

I will have my trusty compatriot and fellow expat, drummer and soundseer Chris Vatalaro, with me for the duration of the East Coast run. We will start our journey at Big Ears Festival in Knoxville, TN, with Shahzad Ismaily and Beth Orton joining us. As a duo we will swing by The Parlor Room in Northampton MA and the wonderful word Barn in Exeter, NH. At Levon's Barn in Woodstock, NY we will have a special night of music with Josh Kaufman (he of the wondrous Bonny Light Horseman), UK folk icon Bridget St John, and Annie Nero, what a gang!

Then, in April, on the West Coast I will be hit with a smattering of fellow Sams: Gendel in LA, and Wilkes in SF. Sam cubed! Heading northwards to Portland I will be supporting the great Laura Veirs and playing in her band; and finally Shahzad and I will finish this journey with a concert in Seattle, Washington, the birthplace of Harry Smith, whose wanderings and psychedelic folk-music-driven adventures have inspired myself and so many others. Hope to see you all there, whichever of these theres is the most there for you."

Sam Amidon has recorded or performed as a guest artist with musicians such as Bon Iver, Emmylou Harris, Tune-Yards, The National, John Prine, Jason Moran, and Amidon's wife, Beth Orton. He has also appeared internationally as a soloist performing with ensembles such as the Kronos Quartet, the Australian Chamber Orchestra, The Aurora Orchestra, The Oregon Symphony and the Britten Sinfonia.

Tour Dates

March 22: Knoxville TN - Big Ears Festival (with Beth Orton & Shahzad Ismaily)

Tickets: https://bigearsfestival.org/

March 26: Northampton, MA - Parlor Room…(with Chris Vatalaro)

Tickets: https://www.simpletix.com/e/sam-amidon-at-the-parlor-room-tickets-157754

March 27: Exeter, NH - The Word Barn… (with Chris Vatalaro)

Tickets: https://portsmouthnhtickets.com/events/144581

March 28: Woodstock NY - Levon's Barn… (with Josh Kaufman, Bridget St. John, Annie Nero & Chris Vatalaro)

Tickets:: https://tixr.com/e/92966

April 6: Santa Monica, CA - McCabe's…(Solo)

Tickets: https://www.mccabes.com/product/sam-amidon/?v=7516fd43adaa

April 7: Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon… (with Sam Gendel)

Tickets: https://link.dice.fm/Sam-Amidon-Zebulon-April-7

April 9: San Francisco, CA - Swedish American Music Hall…(with Sam Wilkes)

Tickets: https://www.ticketweb.com/event/sam-amidon-swedish-american-hall-tickets/13454013

April 11: Portland, OR - Polaris Hall (with Laura Veirs)

Tickets: https://event.etix.com/ticket/online/performanceSale.do?performance_id=96277679&method=restoreToken&clickref=1101lybVDCfn&clickref=1101lyc9bW9L

April 14: Seattle, WA - Ballard Street…(with Shahzad Ismaily)

Tickets: https://4-14-24-SamAmidon.eventbrite.com