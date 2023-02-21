Sam Allan & Sarah de Warren Release 'Secrets of Your Heart'

New-York based DJ Sam Allan has teamed up with Sarah de Warren for hypnotising new single 'Secrets of Your Heart' - out now via Black Hole Recordings.

Allan's first single for the revered imprint, 'Secrets of Your Heart' is a heartfelt melodic track that perfectly showcases Allan's superb production capabilities. Opening up with de Warren's sublime vocals against a backdrop of ethereal synths, Allan brings the track to a larger-than-life progressive breakdown that evokes that feeling of raw dancefloor euphoria.

A regular on the New York clubbing circuit, Sam Allan has amassed a plethora of fans, not just from his home scene, but from every corner of the globe. Already boasting an excellent back catalogue of hits, Allan has become renowned for his signature productions that seamlessly incorporate a unique blend of house, tech, progressive and trance productions.

Earning support from some of dance music's finest talents, the coming months will see Allan perform alongside the likes of Eric Prydz, Paul van Dyk, KSHMR and Afrojack - to name just a few. Gaining recognition from tastemaker label Black Hole Recordings for his newest single 'Secrets of Your Heart', Allan further cements his producer credentials.

Listen to the new single here: