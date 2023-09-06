Sally Anne Morgan Shares New Single 'Diamond Joe' With Ripley Johnson

The track is from her new album Carrying out September 22nd.

By: Sep. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Album Review: Joplin & Virginia Woolf Live Inside Mary Bridget Davies On Her New Live Albu Photo 2 Mary Bridget Davies Frees Her Mind Musically
The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart' Photo 3 The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart'
Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates Photo 4 Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates

Sally Anne Morgan Shares New Single 'Diamond Joe' With Ripley Johnson

Sally Anne Morgan's rich, intimate and modern music blooms outward from the fertile grounds of American folk and country traditions.

Ahead of her new album Carrying out September 22nd, Morgan is sharing the dazzling new single "Diamond Joe" featuring labelmate and fellow cosmic country traveller Ripley Johnson (Rose City Band, Wooden Shjips, Moon Duo).

Morgan's lush, intricate arrangements provide a decidedly contemporary and immediately affecting take on Jack Elliot's classic frontier ballad, with subtle instrumentation and a solid rhythmic shuffle that leave space for Morgan's shimmering vocals and Johnson's aching guitar flourishes to shine.

Morgan has been a consistently invigorating and esteemed voice at the crux between folk and psychedelic music for the past decade. From her work in Black Twig Pickers to duo with Sarah Louise, House and Land, to her solo music and work as an artist and printmaker, Morgan has been at the forefront of the growing psychedelic folk and cosmic country scenes, garnering attention from the likes of folk legend Shirley Collins and modern psych master Johnson, who jumped at the chance to play on "Diamond Joe".

As with Morgan's duo House and Land, the feminization of protagonists on Morgan's interpretations of folk forms are as empowering as they are revelatory of the masculine-dominated time they stem from, which Morgan embodies on "Diamond Joe".

Photo by Khalila Early-Zald

Listen to the new single here:






RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Video: Christine and the Queens Shares Marvin Descending Video Photo
Video: Christine and the Queens Shares 'Marvin Descending' Video

The video, directed by Red (AKA Christine and the Queens) and shot between the captivating backdrops of Paris, London, and Los Angeles, is both visually stunning and emotionally charged. It takes viewers on a mesmerizing journey through enchanting choreography and insightful visuals. Watch the video and check out tour dates!

2
MARIKA HACKMAN Shares New Single No Caffeine Photo
MARIKA HACKMAN Shares New Single 'No Caffeine'

The impeccably self-produced song finds Marika performing every instrument – house-of-horrors piano included – save for the brass and strings. The song has additional production from Sam Petts-Davies (Thom Yorke, Warpaint) and long-term collaborator Charlie Andrew (Alt-J). Watch the new music video!

3
Video: Rancid Share New Music Video Live Forever Photo
Video: Rancid Share New Music Video 'Live Forever'

Rancid share the music video for “Live Forever”, a track lifted from their new album Tomorrow Never Come. Over rapid-fire vocal chants and classic punk riffs, the black and white video captures unseen footage of the band during their massive European tour this past June, including headline shows and performances at Hell Fest and beyond.

4
MTVoid Announce Album & Release MaBeLu Song Photo
MTVoid Announce Album & Release 'MaBeLu' Song

MTVoid, the duo featuring TOOL’s Justin Chancellor and Sweet Noise/Serce vocalist Peter Mohamed, release their eagerly-awaited sophomore album, Matter’s Knot, Pt. 1. News of the 7-song, self-produced album’s forthcoming arrival comes with the release of “MaBeLu,” and its Jimmy Hayward directed video.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Olivia Rodrigo Unveils 'GUTS' Bonus TracksOlivia Rodrigo Unveils 'GUTS' Bonus Tracks
Video: Apple TV+ Debuts THE SUPER MODELS Docu-Series Trailer With Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista & Christy TurlingtonVideo: Apple TV+ Debuts THE SUPER MODELS Docu-Series Trailer With Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista & Christy Turlington
Elijah Wolf Hits The Road with Julian Lage & Releases New Single 'Was It All Just A Dream'Elijah Wolf Hits The Road with Julian Lage & Releases New Single 'Was It All Just A Dream'
California's Sitting On Stacy Kicks Off Their Next Chapter With 'Baby Girl'California's Sitting On Stacy Kicks Off Their Next Chapter With 'Baby Girl'

Videos

Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert Video
Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert
Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas Video
Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas
Kylie Minogue Releases Brand New Video Tension Video
Kylie Minogue Releases Brand New Video Tension
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
MJ THE MUSICAL
THE BOOK OF MORMON
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
WICKED
HADESTOWN