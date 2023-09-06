Sally Anne Morgan Shares New Single 'Diamond Joe' With Ripley Johnson

Sally Anne Morgan's rich, intimate and modern music blooms outward from the fertile grounds of American folk and country traditions.

Ahead of her new album Carrying out September 22nd, Morgan is sharing the dazzling new single "Diamond Joe" featuring labelmate and fellow cosmic country traveller Ripley Johnson (Rose City Band, Wooden Shjips, Moon Duo).

Morgan's lush, intricate arrangements provide a decidedly contemporary and immediately affecting take on Jack Elliot's classic frontier ballad, with subtle instrumentation and a solid rhythmic shuffle that leave space for Morgan's shimmering vocals and Johnson's aching guitar flourishes to shine.

Morgan has been a consistently invigorating and esteemed voice at the crux between folk and psychedelic music for the past decade. From her work in Black Twig Pickers to duo with Sarah Louise, House and Land, to her solo music and work as an artist and printmaker, Morgan has been at the forefront of the growing psychedelic folk and cosmic country scenes, garnering attention from the likes of folk legend Shirley Collins and modern psych master Johnson, who jumped at the chance to play on "Diamond Joe".

As with Morgan's duo House and Land, the feminization of protagonists on Morgan's interpretations of folk forms are as empowering as they are revelatory of the masculine-dominated time they stem from, which Morgan embodies on "Diamond Joe".

Photo by Khalila Early-Zald

Listen to the new single here: