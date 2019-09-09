Saintseneca Share Chris Farley-Inspired Track 'In A Van'

"Strange where the muse can take you. I followed obediently, but I never would have guessed I'd find inspiration in old Chris Farley skits," explained Saintseneca lead singer and songwriter Zac Little of the band's newest track "In A Van."

"I was revisiting his 'Best Of' with some buds for the first time in well over a decade. This collection was a fixture of goofy-ness growing up, but it felt like a revelation that night. It was a strangely emotional experience. The gauzy 90's TV sheen, the feathery haircuts, a couple cringe-y jokes that didn't age well. But I saw his talent and craft shine through, in a way I had never quite noticed before. It was amazing, funny, and a little sad - knowing the end while witnessing the best all at once. What a weird nostalgia trip to fall into some 25 years later- all tangled up with life and memory - the same old thing, accumulating new meaning with time. I felt old. I felt like a kid."



Saintseneca released their latest album, Pillar of Na, in the summer of 2018. Pillar of Nais Saintseneca's most ambitious album to date, with Little aiming to incorporate genre elements he'd rarely heard in folk. "I wanted to use the idiom of folk-rock, or whatever you want to call it and to try to do something that had never been done before," he said. "To reach way back, echoing ancient folk melodies, tie that into punk rock, and then push it into the future. I told [the album's producer] Mike Mogis I wanted Violent Femmes meets the new Blade Runner soundtrack. I'm looking for the intersection between Kendrick Lamar and The Fairport Convention."

Saintseneca will begin a nationwide fall tour in Washington DC on September 17, ending on the west coast in San Diego on October 28. All upcoming dates are listed below.





TOUR DATES

9/17 - Washington DC - Comet Ping Pong

9/18 - Philadelphia, PA - Boot & Saddle

9/19 - Brooklyn, NY - Baby's All Right

9/20 - Portsmouth, NH - 3S Artspace

9/21 - Allston, MA - Great Scott

9/28 - Columbus, OH - Land Grant Brewing

10/11 - Lexington, KY - The Burl

10/13 - Lawrence, KS - White School House

10/15 - Denver, CO - Globe Hall

10/17 - Boise, ID - Neurolux

10/18 - Pendleton, OR - Great Pacific

10/19 - Yakima, WA - Single Hill Brewing

10/21 - Seattle, WA - Sunset Tavern

10/22 - Portland, OR - Polaris Hall

10/24 - Sacramento, CA - Momo Sacramento

10/25 - San Francisco, CA - Café Du Nord

10/26 - Los Angeles, CA - Bootleg Bar

10/28 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar

Photo Credit: Nick Fancher





