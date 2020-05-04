Sad Alex Releases New Single 'hypotheticals'

Following the release of "All The Way Over," her debut single on Red Bull Records, rising artist Sad Alex returns with "hypotheticals," out now. One of the newest additions to the Red Bull Records roster, Sad Alex's premier track on the label received nearly one million views and New Music Friday placements on Spotify in more than sixteen countries.

Listen below!

An upbeat, pop-infused single, "hypotheticals" juxtaposes bright productions with lyrics that question when and where a past relationship went wrong. Pondering all the hypotheticals that could have changed their fate, the melodic track showcases Sad Alex looking back at a former love, wondering whether things would have been different if she had changed herself.

"It's pretty normal to go down the rabbit hole of 'what could I do differently to make them love me,' right? Whether it's trying to win someone over or change yourself after a relationship didn't work out, we've all seen the 2009 film classic, 'He's Just Not That Into You.' For me, 'hypotheticals' covers the latter," says Sad Alex regarding her inspiration behind the track.

"Ironically, I ended the relationship, but as you feel the person slipping away, you realize that even though you didn't want them, you still want them to want you. Then you go down the black hole of stalking the girl's Instagram that he just tagged in his latest post to 2012 when she studied abroad in Australia, and she has longer hair than you, but you are definitely funnier, and was he really a tit man all this time? This all sends you spiraling into a world of self-loathing and how you should have done something differently to hold onto the love you had. In the wise words of Joni Mitchell, 'you don't know what you got 'til it's gone.'"

The release of "hypotheticals" comes after Sad Alex's recent performance as part of the Red Bull Records Virtual Festival on Friday, May 1, where she debuted the track with a special livestreamed showcase. Sad Alex also joined UK alt-pop trio Flawes during the festival, teaming up with them to perform their collaborative single, "Would You Mind If" for the very first time.





A multi-faceted singer, songwriter, producer, artist, illustrator, and dancer, Sad Alex brings a signature sense of humor, humility, and honesty to each release, crafting songs about love, sex, and every emotion in between. Signing to Red Bull Songs in 2018, she lent her songwriting skills to artists such as Kelly Rowland, all the while honing her sound and channeling her personality into music that is both complex and relatable. Partnering with producer Vincent on the single "Here For You" and releasing a raw, stream-of-consciousness-inspired EP, songs you'll probably never hear in 2019, this year, Sad Alex joins the Red Bull Records roster with a slew of highly-anticipated singles ahead.

