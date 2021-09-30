Sabrina Song Releases New Single 'Good Night'

Rising artist Sabrina Song has unveiled her latest single "Good Night." A delicate, yet energetic track, "Good Night", written and produced entirely by Sabrina herself, was inspired by nights out in Brooklyn this summer and the transition in and out of such a long period of isolation.

This release comes fresh off the heels of her live performance of "Thaw" being featured in NPR's Top Shelf series on All Songs Considered with Bob Boilen and Phoebe Bridgers.

Sabrina Song's music is a blueprint for how to break and unbreak your own heart. Within a constant state of contemplation, Song works through overcoming self-doubt, loneliness, and growing pains. The sole producer and writer of her music, Song is an alum of NYU's Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music. Drawing from indie singer-songwriter and indie rock influences like Samia, Carole King and Mitski, Song makes introspective, cathartic indie pop.

In April 2021, she returned with her latest single "Thaw," and an accompanying music video directed by Zachary Dov Wiesel (Mia Gladstone, Rodney Chrome). "Thaw," featured on Spotify's "Fresh Finds: Indie" editorial playlist, explores the slowness of healing, and how painful change can be even when it's for the better.

Song's creative endeavors have led her to perform on stages of all sizes, from Brooklyn staple Elsewhere to Boston Symphony Hall. Utilizing her diverse skill set, Song strives to uplift other female creatives by curating all-female lineups for her shows, designing zines with submissions from her peers, and collaborating with female photographers, artists and designers.

Listen to the new track here: