Sabrina Claudio Releases New Single 'Put On Repeat'

Critically acclaimed Puerto Rican/Cuban songstress Sabrina Claudio has shared her first dose of new music in almost two years. Produced by Jonah Christian (Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, 6LACK, Burna Boy, Normani, Anderson. Paak) with additional production from Sad Money (Khalid, Pink Sweat$, Chloe & Halle), the sultry and alluring single, "Put On Repeat".

Directed by WATTS (Katy Perry, Noah Cyrus, Steve Aoki), watch the incredibly stunning and avant-garde companion video on Sabrina's official YouTube channel.

"Put On Repeat" follows Sabrina's 2020 holiday album Christmas Blues, an eight-song collection highlighted by her Christmas favorites and A-list features from superstars, The Weeknd and Alicia Keys. Watch her beautiful performance of the lead single "Warm December" on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Sabrina Claudio has been garnering much attention from fans and critics alike since she independently unveiled her debut EP Confidently Lost in 2016 on Soundcloud. In under six months, she quietly amassed over 3 million cumulative plays. The EP was eventually released commercially and shot to No. 3 on the iTunes R&B chart sitting only behind Khalid and The Weeknd.

This was only the beginning for the Puerto Rican/Cuban singer-songwriter whose breathy vocals immediately hypnotize and captivate. Sabrina would follow with a 12-song collection About Time, which featured the RIAA Gold Certified single "Belong to You" and charted in over 31 countries, hitting #1 on the iTunes R&B Chart while cementing Claudio as one to watch. On the heels of the new music, Sabrina was announced as Apple's "Up Next" Artist and made her national TV debut with an alluring performance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Audiences were treated to seeing Claudio's sultry, beautiful live performances on her first ever-national tour as main support for 6LACK. Last year, Sabrina celebrated the breakthrough project with an extended vinyl reissue.

Watch the new music video here: