Sabrina Bellaouel Shares New Single 'Trust'

Her highly anticipated debut LP Al-Hadr will be out on March 3.

Oct. 20, 2022  

French-Algerian artist Sabrina Bellaouel returns, sharing her glorious new future R&B single, 'Trust' and announcing her highly anticipated debut LP Al-Hadr, out 3rd March via InFiné.

Inspired by Bellaouel's favorite film heroine: Jasmine, from Disney's Aladdin, 'Trust' sees Sabrina's soulful vocals and love of r&b flirt with elements of jersey club and hyper-pop as she muses on identity, heritage and her experiences in the white male-dominated music industry. Interspersed through sunkissed guitar riffs and snippets of sugary vocal samples, it's an effervescent offering that marks an evolution in sound and showcases her honed production skills.

Singing and speaking in English, French, and Arabic, her echoing vocals and confessional harmonic riffs, reminiscent of experimental R&B artists like Kelela, were recorded in her bathroom, with microphones hanging from the ceiling. On Al Hadr, Sabrina taps into myriad influences: from religion to spirituality, astrology to club culture, romance, the body and self love. Creating a balance between places, identities and sounds is a huge part of the charm of Al Hadr.

Born, raised, and based in Bagneux, outside the southern périphérique of Paris, Bellaouel lives between worlds. At home, her Algerian heritage and Muslim faith have fused tight familial bonds and a keen sense of history and culture; as "Berbers", she speaks French and Arabic. In her headphones, she finds comfort in the sparse experimentalism of Radiohead and romantic tales of Jill Scott. On the hot club dance floors of Paris, driving house beats connect her to her body.

Sabrina blends classic neo-soul and silken R&B blend with club electronics. Tender harmonies are sung and rhymes are spoken in English, French and Arabic, exploring love, faith and identity.

Following Illusions (2017), Signature Pt 1 (2019), 2020 saw Sabrina join InFiné, releasing EP's We Don't Need to Be Enemies (2020) and Libra (2020) alongside label signees including Deena Abdelwahed, RONE, La Fraicheur. Having already found fans in Bandcamp, The Wire, The Quietus, COLORS, she was tipped as one to watch by DJ Mag and Gal-Dem, Sabrina has played revered festivals and venues including The Peacock Society, Coconut Festival, and more. With plenty more music to come Sabrina is one of the most promising emerging R&B artists of the moment.

Listen to the new single here:




