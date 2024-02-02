SZA, Snoh Aalegra & KAYTRAMINE Headline SOL Blume Festival

Ticket will go on sale this Monday, February 5.

Feb. 02, 2024

ENT Legends, independent concert promoters behind one of the largest R&B music festivals in the country, are excited to announce the new lineup for Sol Blume 2024 as the festival returns to Sacramento's Discovery Park featuring an expanded three-day format beginning May 3-5. 

This year's springtime fest features an unmatched lineup of R&B swooners, masters of rhyme, and sultry songstresses offering fans a wide selection of mesmerizing music acts from the worlds of R&B, hip-hop, and soul. 

Setting the tone for an unforgettable weekend, a pair of today's most successful and critically acclaimed R&B artists – SZA and Snow Aalegra – will headline this year's three-day outdoor fest, the former of whom is up for “Album of the Year” at the 2024 Grammy Awards. 

Sol Blume will also play host to the first-ever festival performance from Kaytraminé, the acclaimed collaborative project between Kaytranada and Aminé, while marking their Sacramento debut.

Alongside this legendary lineup of performers, fans can catch outdoor musical serenades from acts like PARTYNEXTDOOR, Ari Lennox, Omar Apollo, PinkPantheress, Masego, Jordan Ward, and more. To explore this year's music lineup, visit SolBlume.com:

FRIDAY, MAY 3:

Snoh Aalegra ** ~ Omar Apollo ~ PinkPantheress ~ Dom Kennedy & Teeflii ~ JoJo ~ UMI ~ Maeta ~ Naomi Sharon ~ RAAHiiM ~ Lekan ~ Amindi

SATURDAY, MAY 4:

Kaytraminé ** ~ Masego  ~ SiR  ~ Wale  ~ Kelela  ~ Kota The Friend ~ Jordan Ward  ~ Ama Lou ~ Elmiene  ~ Khamari ~ Samm Henshaw ~ Nate Curry & Harris Rudman

SUNDAY, MAY 5:

SZA ** ~ PARTYNEXTDOOR ~ Ari Lennox~ Doechii ~ Toosii ~ Ayra Starr ~ Libianca ~ Chase Shakur ~ Leon Thomas ~ Karri ~ Chxrry22 

** denotes 2024 festival headliners

Weekend tickets will be on sale this coming Monday, February 5 via SolBlume.com, which includes three-day GA and VIP wristbands as well as the introduction of the GA+ ticket type. Fans are encouraged to act fast as pricing will increase as the festival date approaches, and this year's ticket pre-sale sold out in advance.

Since its inception in 2018, the springtime outdoor music festival produced by Sacramento-based concert promotions group ENT Legends has helped to create a multi-million dollar economic impact upon the Sacramento region, crowning itself as the West Coast's largest annual R&B music festival. 

With a continued emphasis on positivity, diversity, and inclusivity, Sol Blume will once again bring together Sacramento residents and travelers to gather together next spring and enjoy incredible music performances outdoors featuring acclaimed R&B, soul, and hip-hop acts.

Even following a record-smashing 2023 edition of Sol Blume in which 46,000 total guests traveled from across the globe to attend, organizers promise this year's Sol Blume will raise the bar with more acts, bigger stages, additional festival days, more food & beverage options, return of the fan-favorite “Sol Skate” roller rink, and of course, more good vibes.




