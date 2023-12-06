SXM Festival Announces Full Line Up For 2024 Edition With Vintage Culture, Cassy, Konstantine Sibold & More

The most beautiful festival in the world has completed its irresistible list of world class acts as it looks to raise the bar once more in 2024.

The likes of Cassy, DJ Three, Culoe de Song, Konstantine Sibold, Manda Moor, Mason Collective, Oxia, Robag Wruhme, Vintage Culture, Wally Lopez and tens more will now play from March 11-18, 2024 on the breathtaking Caribbean island of Saint Martin / Sint Maarten with local and club partners still to come.

SXM Festival is a week-long mix of music, art, culture and tropical getaway. It is a highly Instagrammable experience that has, since its debut in 2016, offered a world of cultural delights, escapist day trips, unique island experiences and many more surprises to complement the carefully curated soundtrack.

Says SXM Festival's Julian Prince, “We've got so many exciting acts making their SXM debut, new incredible venues, mind-blowing art installations and so much more in store. As we cruise into the final stretch before our 7th Edition, we can't help but feel the magic of the number seven so this year will be all about passion, pleasure and partying in paradise. We're gearing up to take SXM Festival to a whole new level, and we can't wait to rock this journey with all of you!”

The line-up always blends legendary names and emerging acts from all across a tasteful electronic spectrum and the island itself is one of the main headliners with its gorgeous beaches, lush rainforest dancefloors, beautiful villas, boat parties, and beach clubs all meaning you can plot your own adventure from sunrise to sunset and beyond.

The music plays out at these truly unique venues, each with their own bespoke design and immersive atmosphere and this year there are five new places to explore starting with Bamboo House, a restored 19th Century Sugar Mill in Cole Bay overlooking Simpson Bay with sweeping sunset views. Moonbar meanwhile is a place to escape - a large open air nightclub where the futuristic and whimsical meet right in the heart of Maho and a chance to hop around the strip and explore.

Kalatua Beach is a Caribbean Chic beach lounge and restaurant on Mullet Bay Beach, one of the most beautiful on the island and somewhere you can spend the day partying by the seaside, chilling on beach loungers, indulging in French-Med cuisine and water sports. Next is Lotus Nightclub, voted best on the island for the last five years and one with a truly underground feel, while the St Tropez-style beach club Rainbow Cafe offers lounging by the seaside and partying on the rooftop with mesmerizing views of Grand Case.

All these are added to the already much loved Boho Beach, the iconic Arc main stage, immersive Ocean stage and also up on the peak of Sint Maarten's highest mountain where the world renowned Panorama party offers dancing with 360-degree views, with satellite parties such as the Boat and Villa Party also part of the experience.

All these latest names come on top of the likes of Adam Ten, AJ Christou, Anja Schneider, Chus, Dana Ruh (live), Doc Martin, Eli & Fur, Fleur Shore, Harry Romero, Ilario Alicante, Kevin Saunderson, Loco Dice, Robag Wruhme, Roy Rosenfeld, Shimza and Tiefschwarz amongst many more.

SXM Festival offers a 3 or 7-day EPIC Experience which includes access to all main events including Happy Bay, Boho Beach and more, or the 3 or 7-day PREMIUM Experience including everything the EPIC Experience offers plus exclusive access to the infamous Villa Party on Saturday, priority access to limited capacity Satellite Party events and best table access, expedited wristband pick-up, closer parking, ultra-mod washrooms, covered areas, additional bars, lounges and surprises.

To upscale your experience further, the SXM Festival Villa Collection offers special benefits when you book such as a private transfer from the airport, a welcome gift, access to the Ultra VIP parking area at Happy Bay for closest proximity to the main entrance, full concierge service, top island experiences dedicated concierge, all available through sxmfestival.com/villa.