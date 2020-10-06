SWINGIN' WITH THE MUSIC Announces 2021 Broadway Album and Swingin' With The Mouse: Volume 2

In January 2021, SWINGIN' WITH THE MUSIC OF BROADWAY will release on all music streaming platforms.

At the conclusion of the project's first "For Your Consideration" GRAMMY livestream, SWINGIN' WITH THE MOUSE creator, Pablo Rossil, announced two upcoming albums to be released in 2021: Swingin' With The Music Of Broadway and Swingin' With The Mouse: Volume 2.

Shares Rossil, "We had such a great time creating the first full record in the SWINGIN' WITH THE MUSIC recorded series. I am incredibly pleased that so many talented and respected individuals have signed on to join us for next year's projects. With its inherent elements of storytelling, Broadway is the perfect subject for what we do with jazz. I think people are really going to dig what we've come up with! And Disney is, as was proven earlier this year, perfectly translated through what we do with jazz arrangements. I cannot wait to share all of the team's artistry with the world!"

On the heels of three GRAMMY nominations, in the summer 2021, SWINGIN' WITH THE MOUSE will debut SWINGIN' WITH THE MOUSE: VOLUME 2, featuring a slate of new Disney songs chosen from films within the Company's cannon previously unadapted by the SWINGIN' band. Special guest vocalists to be announced.

SWINGIN' WITH THE MOUSE: VOLUME 1 features performances by KEITH DAVID (Dr. Facilier in Princess and the Frog), DEEDEE MAGNO HALL (The All-New Mickey Mouse Club, Cartoon Network's Steven Universe), EMMA HUNTON (Freeform's Good Trouble), GARRET CLAYTON (NBC's Hairspray Live!, Teen Beach Movie), and COURTNEY REED (Princess Jasmine in Broadway's Aladdin). The SWINGIN' WITH THE MOUSE Band includes Nathan King (Woodwinds), Ryan DeWeese (Trumpet), Ramsey Hampton (Trombone), Michael Sobie (Piano), Blake Estrada (Bass), and Jay Tibbitts (Drums).

Stream the GRAMMY nominated SWINGIN' WITH THE MOUSE: VOLUME 1 now on Spotify, Apple Music, and iTunes. Visit swinginmusic.com to learn more about the project.

Since 2016, the SWINGIN' WITH THE MUSIC collective has been reimagining beloved and lesser-known songs with new jazz renditions. Turn on the television, walk down the street, or simply scroll through your favorite app; anywhere you turn, music is there waiting for you. It enhances all aspects of the human experience, and it is SWINGIN' WITH THE MUSIC's mission to celebrate what makes music special told through the ever-expressive sounds of jazz. From singers to musicians and audience members, one thing has always been abundantly clear at SWTM shows: what brings people together is the joys of enjoying a familiar tune in a new way. SWINGIN' WITH THE MUSIC has played in concert at Feinstein's/54 Below in New York and at the Rockwell Table and Stage in Los Angeles.

