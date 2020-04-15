SWANS Reschedule North American Tour Dates

SWANS have announced their rescheduled North American tour dates which start in January 2021.

SWANS live will be: Michael Gira (acoustic and electric guitar and voice); Kristof Hahn (lap steel guitar, electric guitar, loops); Phil Puleo (drums, percussion, gizmos); Dana Schechter (bass guitar, lap steel guitar, keys); Christopher Pravdica (bass guitar, loops, keys); Ben Frost (synthesizer, Mellotron, electric guitar).



1/28/2021 San Antonio TX Paper Tiger

1/29/2021 Dallas TX Granada Theater

1/30/2021 Austin TX Mohawk Austin

2/2/2021 Los Angeles CA Regent Theatre

2/3/2021 San Francisco CA The Fillmore

2/5/2021 Portland OR Aladdin Theater

2/6/2021 Seattle WA The Neptune

2/9/2021 Minneapolis MN Varsity Theater

2/10/2021 Chicago IL Thalia Hall

2/12/2021 Detroit MI El Club

2/13/2021 Toronto ON Opera House

2/14/2021 Montreal QC Theatre National

2/17/2021 Boston MA Paradise Rock Club

2/18/2021 Philadelphia PA Underground Arts

2/19/2021 Brooklyn NY Warsaw

2/20/2021 Brooklyn NY Warsaw



Tickets from all prior 2020 shows except Austin Festival honored in same city



Portland show prior tickets from Revolution Hall honored at Aladdin

Toronto prior tickets from Lee's Palace honored at Opera House

Boston prior tickets from Brighton Music Hall honored at Paradise



Tickets and further information at https://younggodrecords.com/pages/tour-dates





