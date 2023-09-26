SUN JUNE Share New Single 'Mixed Bag'

Their new album will be released on October 20.

By: Sep. 26, 2023

Austin TX’s Sun June share “Mixed Bag,” the Tom Petty-inspired dynamic new single from their anticipated new album, Bad Dream Jaguar, out October 20th via Run For Cover. Of the song, the band says “‘Mixed Bag’ is about the comforts and frustrations of well-worn relationships with people and places. It focuses on the harsh realities of living in Texas, being in a long distance relationship, and becoming irritable with the people you love.”

Sun June is hitting the road this fall and winter in support of Bad Dream Jaguar. The tours include dates with Slaughter Beach, Dog and labelmates Runnner. All dates below.

Sun June’s music often feels like a shared memory – the details so close to the edge of a song that you can touch them. And as an Austin-based project, their music has also always felt strangely and specifically Texan – unhurried, long drives across an impossible expanse of openness, refractions shimmering off the pavement in the heat.

But on Bad Dream Jaguar, Sun June is unmoored. The backdrop of Texas is replaced by longing, by distance, by transience, and a quiet fear. The only sense of certainty comes from the murky past. It’s a dispatch from aging, when you’re in the strange in-between of yourself: there’s a clear image of the person you once were and the places you inhabited, generational curses and our families, but the future feels vast, unclear – and the present can’t help but slip through your fingers.

Colwell has an ear for restraint, for editing it down and embracing emptiness; Sun June’s records have always been deceptively airy sounding in the face of melancholia, belying its densely textured foundation in a sense of ease. The layers on Bad Dream Jaguar don’t tangle they float, sheaths of divergent and luminescent sonics hanging together as the sun goes down, darkness seeping in.

Tour Dates:

11/2 - Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre *

11/3 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom *

11/4 - New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge *

11/5 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right *

11/7 - Washington, DC @ DC9 *

11/8 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s *

11/10 - Nashville, TN @ Blue Room *

11/11 - Atlanta, GA @ Purgatory *

11/12 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Back Room *

11/13 - Asheville, NC @ Eulogy *

11/16 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall *

11/17 - Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co. *

11/18 - Austin, TX @ Parish *

1/4 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues ^

1/5 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger ^

1/6 - Austin, TX @ Emo’s ^

1/7 - Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips FTW ^

1/9 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf ^

1/10 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole ^

1/11 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom ^

1/12 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park ^

1/13 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Theater at Ace Hotel  ^

1/14 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore ^

1/16 - Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst ^

1/17 - Sacramento, CA @ Crest Theatre ^

1/19 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall ^

1/20 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox ^

1/21 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre ^

* w/ Runnner

^ w/ Slaughter Beach, Dog

Photo Credit: Alex Winker 



