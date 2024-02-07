STEEL PANTHER Announce More 'ON THE PROWL WORLD TOUR 2024' Dates

With Groundhog's Day behind us (Phil didn't see his shadow if you missed it) and as the world gets ready to celebrate another leap year on February 29, California's greatest export Steel Panther is announcing additional dates to their On The Prowl World Tour 2024.

The band comprised of Michael Starr (Vocals), Satchel (Guitars), Stix Zadinia (Drums) and Spyder (Bass) will kick off the tour on April 18th in Omaha, NE and run through May 18th where it wraps up in San Antonio, TX. The 21-city trek will make stops in Denver, CO (April 19); Seattle, WA (April 27); Nashville, TN (May 8) and Austin, TX (May 17) to name a few.

Additional Information on all ticket and VIP packages including meet and greets, exclusive merch items, early entry and more for all tour dates can be found here: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2290796®id=172&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fsteelpantherrocks.com%2Fpages%2Ftour?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

“In the event you haven't heard the amazing news already – aside from Punxsutawney Phil not seeing his shadow, Steel Panther is adding dates to our On The Prowl World Tour 2024. No matter your age, education level, financial strata, relationship status or kinky perversions – we implore you to come see the most irreverent, bombastic, slippery, sweaty, damp and dank heavy metal show ever put on by four beautiful, young men in spandex,” explains Stix Zadinia of Steel Panther.

ON THE PROWL WORLD TOUR 2024 April/May Dates

Thursday, April 18, 2024 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral

Friday, April 19, 2024 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

Saturday, April 20, 2024 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios Live

Monday, April 22, 2024 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

Thursday, April 25, 2024 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

Friday, April 26, 2024 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Live @ the Spokane Tribe Casino

Saturday, April 27, 2024 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

Tuesday, April 30, 2024 - Minot, ND - The Original Bar and Nightclub

Thursday, May 2, 2024 - Mankato, MN - Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center - Grand Hall

Friday, May 3, 2024 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theatre

Saturday, May 4, 2024 - New Buffalo, MI - Four Winds Casino

Sunday, May 5, 2024 - Nashville, IN - Brown County Music Center

Wednesday, May 8, 2024 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

Thursday, May 9, 2024 - Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall

Friday, May 10, 2024 - Myrtle Beach, SC - Suck Bang Blow – Myrtle Beach Bike Week

Saturday, May 11, 2024 - Spartanburg, SC - The Hall at Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

Monday, May 13, 2024 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston

Wednesday, May 15, 2024 - Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Thursday, May 16, 2024 - Fort Worth, TX - Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall

Friday, May 17, 2024 - Austin, TX - Emo's

Saturday, May 18, 2024 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre

Previously Announced ON THE PROWL WORLD TOUR 2024 Dates

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 – Fargo, ND – Sanctuary Events Center *

Friday, February 16, 2024 – Sioux Falls, SD – The District *

Saturday, February 17, 2024 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman *

Sunday, February 18, 2024 – Des Moines, IA – Wooly's *

Wednesday, February 21, 2024 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City Bham *

Thursday, February 22, 2024 – Memphis, TN – Minglewood Hall *

Friday, February 23, 2024 – Little Rock, AR – The Hall *

Saturday, February 24, 2024 – Wichita, KS – TempleLive at Wichita Scottish Rite Center *

* Moon Fever Opening

Steel Panther released their sixth studio album On The Prowl worldwide on February 24, 2023. On The Prowl was produced by Steel Panther and brought the band their most-recent #1 Billboard comedy album. The album is currently available for order in multiple configurations including CD, Cassette, and 2 different color variant vinyl records here: https://lnk.to/Panther_OTP. From the opening synth intro of “Never Too Late (To Get Some Pu**y Tonight)” to the thunderous outro of “Sleeping On The Rollaway,” Steel Panther is back with the infectious riffs,

pounding drums, unforgettable vocals alongside the witty humor that has earned them a global audience. Songs like “On Your Instagram,” “Magical Vagina” and “One Pump Chump” are sure to fit in on the biggest live stages next to the band's most-memorable songs. The band has released the music videos from On The Prowl to date: the opener “Never Too Late (To Get Some Pu**y Tonight),” the chart-topping German radio hit “1987,” the Shark Tank inspired “Friends With Benefits" ﻿and most-recently their ode to social media with “On Your Instagram.”

The track listing for On The Prowl is:

1) Never Too Late (To Get Some Pu**y Tonight)

2) Friends With Benefits

3) On Your Instagram

4) Put My Money Where Your Mouth Is

5) 1987

6) Teleporter

7) Is My D**k Enough (feat. Dweezil Zappa)

8) Magical Vagina

9) All That And More

10) One Pump Chump

11) Pornstar

12) Ain't Dead Yet

13) Sleeping On The Rollaway

ABOUT STEEL PANTHER:

History falls on two sides of one line. There was the age before Steel Panther—but let's be honest, no one cares about any of that. And then, there was the age after Steel Panther, which is all that matters. Since Steel Panther clawed their way out of the Sunset Strip and onto the global stage, rock ‘n' roll has kicked ass once again.

For the uninitiated, Steel Panther was formed in 2000. They have continuously flown the flag for heavy metal higher than anybody this century. 2009's Feel The Steel announced their arrival as saviors of rock, showing guests such as Corey Taylor of Slipknot and Stone Sour, M. Shadows of Avenged Sevenfold, Justin Hawkins of The Darkness, and Scott Ian of Anthrax how it's done! On its heels, Balls Out [2011] boasted collaborations with everyone from Chad Kroeger of Nickelback and Nuno Bettencourt to Dane Cook.

The group unleashed a string of banging LPs, namely All You Can Eat [2014], Lower The Bar [2017], and Heavy Metal Rules [2019]. Meanwhile, they earned ink from Billboard, Classic Rock, Consequence, Metal Hammer, and more, tallying hundreds of millions of streams views in the process.

They've logged countless miles on the road (and stolen groupies from) Aerosmith and Stone Sour in addition to leaving festivals such as Download begging for more. Steel Panther is a global phenomenon with five full-length albums, touring across the world, platinum-level You Tube status and high-profile television appearances such as Jimmy Kimmel Live, Larry King Now, FOX NFL Sunday and America's Got Talent. Now, the quartet—Michael Starr [lead vocals], Satchel [lead guitar], Spyder [bass], and Stix Zadinia [drums]—reach another level altogether on their sixth full-length offering, On The Prowl.

Photo Credit: David Jackson