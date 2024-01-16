STAIND Get Second #1 Single From 'Confessions Of The Fallen'

Multi-platinum rock band, Staind is celebrating their second #1 single from their latest album, Confessions of the Fallen.

Staind's latest single, “Here and Now” follows debut single “Lowest In Me” to the top of the Active Rock chart, marking the second #1 from the new album – the band's first in twelve years.

“Here and Now” is classic Staind - a powerful, emotionally charged ballad that touches deep in the soul. The accompanying video perfectly conveys the sentiment of the song, as it explores the joy and pain of real-life moments that shape us all.

See Staind live on tour beginning April 18 in St Augustine, FL and on the Tailgate Tour with special guests Seether, Saint Asonia and Tim Montana, kicking off April 22 in Brandon, MS.

STAIND 2024 TOUR DATES:

April 18 - St Augustine, FL @ St Augustine Amphitheatre

April 19 - Tamps, FL @ Amalie Arena

April 20 - Orlando, FL @ Central Florida Fair Grounds

April 22 - Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheatre *

April 23 - Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater *

April 25 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center / WDHA's Rock the Rock Fest

April 26 - Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena / 98 Rock Spring Thing

April 27 - Worcester, MA @ DCU Center / The Big Gig III

April 30 - Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena *

May 1 - Reading, PA @ Santander Arena *

May 3 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum / HOG FEST

May 4 - St Paul, MN @ XCEL Energy Center / 93X Twin City Takeover

May 5 - Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena *

May 7 - Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall *

May 9 - Grand Rapids, MI @ The Van Andel Arena *

May 11 - N. Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum *

May 12 - Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena *

May 14 - Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Ampitheater *

May 15 - Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Ampitheatre *

May 18 - Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival

*TAILGATE TOUR w/ Seether, Saint Asonia & Tim Montana

For tour updates and to purchase tickets visit: Click Here

About Staind

STAIND is comprised of lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Aaron Lewis, lead guitarist Mike Mushok, bassist and backing vocalist Johnny April, and drummer Sal Giancarelli. The band was formed in 1995 in their hometown of Springfield, Massachusetts. Over the course of their career, the band has released seven studio albums and eight Top 10 singles, selling over 15 million albums worldwide.

Break The Cycle, released in 2001 and RIAA certified 5x platinum, featured the smash single, “It's Been Awhile,” one of the most played songs in modern rock radio history, spending 20 weeks at Number 1. In 2019 after a five-year hiatus, STAIND reunited for some unforgettable festival performances, and a hometown reunion show that was recorded for the live album, Live: It's Been Awhile. STAIND's latest album, Confessions of the Fallen released in 2023, produced two number 1 singles at Active Rock.

Photo credit: Steve Thrasher