SPRING AWAKENING Star Katie Boeck Celebrates Album With Upcoming Concerts

Tickets for the performances are on sale now.

May. 01, 2023  

Singer/songwriter and actor (Wendla in The Broadway revival of "Spring Awakening") Katie Boeck has released her sophomore album Calico.

A deeply feminine exploration of modern love and connection in a complex world, Calico is a lush and organic song cycle about the yearning for something real and human, with the revelation that worthiness is ultimately cultivated within. It's an album about modern love and the longing that still tugs beneath the promise of our hyper-connected culture. These are songs about life taking unexpected courses and stories of love just out-of-reach.

Her music has been described as "smoldering" (- Atwood Magazine), "sultry" ( -The Honey Pop), "heavenly" (Folk N Rock) ".. a siren's song of enchantment" (- Music Mecca) and "jazz-folk feel that we can find with Joni Mitchell" (-Americana UK).

Katie Boeck will perform two album release shows to support Calico: Nashville on May 5 at The Bowery Vault and Los Angeles on May 12 at the Hotel Café.

Katie Boeck on Tour

MAY 5 / NASHVILLE, TN @ The Bowery Vault

MAY 12 / LOS ANGELES, CA @ The Hotel Cafe

ABOUT KATIE BOECK

Katie Boeck's (pronounced Bōke) career has been wildly varied. After graduating UCLA's Theater program, she spent her early twenties playing every Westside LA dive bar and coffeehouse, living on Lookout Mountain and soaking in that Laurel Canyon sound.

Boeck moved to New York to star the TONY nominated Broadway revival "Spring Awakening," where she shared the lead role of Wendla with deaf actress Sandra Mae Frank. The play's success led to appearances on Late Night with Seth Meyers, and feature with Katie and Sandra Mae Frank on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt. Of her performance in "Spring Awakening", The New York Times declared, "Boeck sings with a plaintive passion."

Photo Credit: Josh Kranich



Bokanté Announces Newest Album History Due Out in June Photo
Bokanté Announces Newest Album 'History' Due Out in June
Band members including Snarky Puppy guitarists Chris McQueen and Bob Lanzetti and South Florida raised-lap steel player Roosevelt Collier had previously recorded remotely, absorbing and embellishing the music sent to them in files by co-writers Tirolien and League, who was often elsewhere with other projects.
Brooklyn Funk Essentials Due To Release New Album Photo
Brooklyn Funk Essentials Due To Release New Album
The release day focus and title track ‘Intuition’ is a hook-laden jam with hints of Brubeck, Chaka Khan and Nino Rota, featuring Alison Limerick and guitarist Desmond Foster on soulful vocals and Hux’s funky drummer beats It follows up the recent 4th single from the album ‘Rollin’, which was playlisted by Jazz FM for four weeks.
Wilderado to Join My Morning Jacket for June Shows Photo
Wilderado to Join My Morning Jacket for June Shows
Tulsa, OK’s Wilderado are excited to be joining My Morning Jacket for some select shows in June. The news comes on the heels of the April 28th release of the band's first ever live album Wilderado Live - and following news of their fall US headline run. Check out upcoming tour dates now!
Michigander Wraps Biggest Cross-Country Headlining Tour Photo
Michigander Wraps Biggest Cross-Country Headlining Tour
The 21-date outing, supporting Michigander’s recently released fourth EP, It Will Never Be The Same, caused quite the stir this past month as it crossed the country selling out in multiple cities including Los Angeles, Chicago, San Diego, Seattle, Salt Lake City, St. Paul, Washington, DC, Columbus, and Detroit!

