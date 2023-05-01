SPRING AWAKENING Star Katie Boeck Celebrates Album With Upcoming Concerts

Singer/songwriter and actor (Wendla in The Broadway revival of "Spring Awakening") Katie Boeck has released her sophomore album Calico.

A deeply feminine exploration of modern love and connection in a complex world, Calico is a lush and organic song cycle about the yearning for something real and human, with the revelation that worthiness is ultimately cultivated within. It's an album about modern love and the longing that still tugs beneath the promise of our hyper-connected culture. These are songs about life taking unexpected courses and stories of love just out-of-reach.

Her music has been described as "smoldering" (- Atwood Magazine), "sultry" ( -The Honey Pop), "heavenly" (Folk N Rock) ".. a siren's song of enchantment" (- Music Mecca) and "jazz-folk feel that we can find with Joni Mitchell" (-Americana UK).

Katie Boeck will perform two album release shows to support Calico: Nashville on May 5 at The Bowery Vault and Los Angeles on May 12 at the Hotel Café.

Katie Boeck on Tour

MAY 5 / NASHVILLE, TN @ The Bowery Vault

MAY 12 / LOS ANGELES, CA @ The Hotel Cafe

ABOUT KATIE BOECK

Katie Boeck's (pronounced Bōke) career has been wildly varied. After graduating UCLA's Theater program, she spent her early twenties playing every Westside LA dive bar and coffeehouse, living on Lookout Mountain and soaking in that Laurel Canyon sound.

Boeck moved to New York to star the TONY nominated Broadway revival "Spring Awakening," where she shared the lead role of Wendla with deaf actress Sandra Mae Frank. The play's success led to appearances on Late Night with Seth Meyers, and feature with Katie and Sandra Mae Frank on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt. Of her performance in "Spring Awakening", The New York Times declared, "Boeck sings with a plaintive passion."

Photo Credit: Josh Kranich