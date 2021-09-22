SPICE Releases New Single 'A Better Treatment' Ahead of East Coast Tour

Following their acclaimed self-titled debut last year, SPICE have returned with a new E.P., featuring two songs: "A Better Treatment" and "Everyone Gets In." These new singles further refine the group's singular mix of weathered melody and abrasive poetics, equal parts bracing, bruised, and cryptic.

SPICE singer Ross Farrar speaks of the band's ambition to forge a sort of aesthetic patois: a mode of expression as strikingly regional as it is recognizable. Last year's debut, released in the depths of the pandemic, fully achieved this goal, distilling decades of North Bay punk and post-hardcore into an urgent, artful set of emotive unrest.

Side A single "A Better Treatment" began as a song about a friend who died but through the turmoil of collaboration transformed into something more macroscopic and opaque, blurring the boundary between hopeful and defeated.

Side B "Everyone Gets In" presents a poppier and more pained side of SPICE; it's an anthem for angst aging into the reverie of regret. The track will be released on November 19.

The group will also be hitting the road this fall. See full tour dates below!

October 18 - Washington, DC - Pie Shop

October 19 - Middletown, CT - Rednawa Collective

October 20 - Boston, MA - Hardcore Stadium

October 21 - Providence, RI - News Cafe

October 22 - Queens, NY - Trans Pecos

October 23 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie

Watch the video for "A Better Treatment" here: