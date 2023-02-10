SPACEY JANE Release 'Here Comes Everybody' Deluxe

Spacey Jane releases the deluxe edition of Here Comes Everybody via AWAL. Available digitally now, the deluxe edition of Here Comes Everybody features the aforementioned new single "Sorry Instead," the formidable rework of "Lots of Nothing feat. BENEE," the glowing "Is this What You Wanted" and a live version of "Hardlight," recorded at RAC Arena in Perth on their recent Australian tour.

Of the new single, frontman Caleb Harper explains, "'Sorry Instead' only just missed out on making the album so it feels good to finally have it out in the world! I really like how dark the versus feel compared to the chorus and the woahhhh chants at the end were super fun in the studio with Ashton and Kon (Kersting). Also if it looks kinda windy in the music video that's because it was, holy s."

The band will be returning to the US this May to play Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta. More US dates will be announced in the coming months.

Last week Spacey Jane broke triple j Hottest 100 records last month with three tracks from their ARIA #1 album Here Comes Everybody landing in the top six of the countdown, #3 'Hardlight', #5 'It's Been A Long Day', and #6 "Sitting Up." They also secured a further three spots - #25 "Pulling Through" #40 "Yet,", #75 "Bothers Me" - bringing them to a total of six tracks in the top 100.

AUSTRALIAN REGIONAL TOUR

Wednesday 24 May | Uni Hall, Wollongong, NSW

Thursday 25 May | Drifters Wharf, Gosford, NSW

Friday 26 May | NEX, Newcastle, NSW

Sunday 28 May | Miami Marketta, QLD

Wednesday 31 May | GT Western, Rockhampton, QLD

Thursday 1 June | Harrup Park, Mackay, QLD

Saturday 3 June | The Warehouse, Townsville, QLD

Sunday 4 June | Gilligans, Cairns, QLD

Wednesday 7 June | Venue 114, Sunshine Coast, QLD

UK AND EUROPEAN HEADLINE TOUR

Sunday 5 February | Academy, Dublin IE - SOLD OUT

Tuesday 7 February | SWG3, Glasgow UK - SOLD OUT

Wednesday 8 February | O2 Ritz, Manchester UK - SOLD OUT

Friday 10 February | Roundhouse, London UK - SOLD OUT

Saturday 11 February | Engine Room, Southampton UK - SOLD OUT

Sunday 12 February | SWX, Bristol UK - SOLD OUT

Monday 13 February | O2 Institute 2, Birmingham UK - SOLD OUT

Thursday 16 February | le Petit bain, Paris FR

Friday 17 February | Botanique, Brussels BE

Sunday 19 February | Melkweg Max, Amsterdam

Tuesday 21 February | Knust, Hamburg DE

Wednesday 22 February | Saalchen, Berlin DE

Friday 24 February | Luxor, Cologne DE

FESTIVAL DATES

Friday 5 May | Shaky Knees, Atlanta USA

Saturday 20 May | BASSINTHEGRASS, Darwin NT

8-12 June | Dream Machine, Bali, Indonesia

Photo credit: Charlie Hardy