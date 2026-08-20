SONS OF GRUNGE to Bring '90s Tribute Show to Photo City Music Hall

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Sons of Grunge, a band dedicated to resurrecting the iconic music of the '90s grunge era, will perform a matinee show at Photo City Music Hall.

Sons of Grunge delivers raw, authentic grunge inspired by Nirvana, Mudhoney, Sonic Youth, Alice in Chains, Stone Temple Pilots, and Pixies among many others, fusing fuzz driven guitars, heavy grooves, and emotionally charged live performances into a modern take on '90s alternative and underground grunge. Built from a shared obsession with unfiltered intensity and sonic experimentation, the band blends heavy riffs and noisy textures into a sound that feels both urgent and familiar.

Career highlights include opening for Tool tribute Schism, bringing their live energy to regional stages and underground venues with a growing reputation for intensity and vibe. Most recently, Sons of Grunge recorded a live in studio performance at Moletrax Studio with Jeff Moleski (Smashing Pumpkins, Local H), capturing the band's raw live sound in its purest form. They were also featured on PBS's Spatchcock Funk, expanding their reach beyond the local scene.

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