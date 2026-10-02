SONIC JOURNEY to Celebrate Thelonious Monk's Legacy at Tokyo Record Bar

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The Thelonious Monk Estate and Tokyo Record Bar are reuniting October 8-10 for Sonic Journey, a three-night celebration of Thelonious Monk's 109th birthday that transforms the Estate's family record collection into a living, participatory exploration of one of the most singular bodies of work in American music.

Returning to Tokyo Record Bar following the Estate's 2025 collaboration with the Greenwich Village listening room, this year's residency expands the experience around a central idea: Monk's music as a journey through sound, history and family memory. The Tokyo Record Bar experience will also celebrate the release of Monk Live in Paris, 1967. Volume Two, which is available October 9, 2026.

Curated by Monk's grandchildren Sierre Monk and Thelonious Monk IV, Sonic Journey draws from the family's personal vinyl collection to trace Monk's evolution across decades - as pianist, composer, bandleader and enduring cultural force. Rather than presenting a conventional playlist, the October 8 and 9 experiences invite guests into the act of discovery itself: selecting songs from a specially curated Monk vinyl menu as records are pulled, played and placed into conversation with one another throughout the evening.

The curation unfolds through six chapters - Origins; The Composer Emerges; New York Nights; Monk, Alone; Monk in Motion; and The Archive Lives - moving between different periods, ensembles and interpretations of Monk's work. Eighteen featured records form the foundation of the experience, with 36 individual selections offering guests multiple pathways through the music.

The residency arrives at a particularly resonant moment in Monk's legacy. 2026 marks 70 years since the recording of Brilliant Corners and The Unique Thelonious Monk, 20 years since Monk received a posthumous Pulitzer Prize Special Citation, and the centennial year of John Coltrane, whose transformative musical relationship with Monk remains one of the defining partnerships in modern jazz.

The weekend also intersects with the Estate's ongoing archival release series, Monk Live in Paris, 1967. Released across two volumes in 2026, the project returns listeners to Monk's November 3, 1967 performance at Paris's Salle Pleyel, continuing the Estate's work of bringing historically significant recordings back into the public conversation through authorized releases prepared from the family archive.

On October 10 - Thelonious Monk's birthday - the celebration becomes an explicitly family-led affair. Sierre Monk and Thelonious Monk IV will be joined by Thelonious Monk's niece, Angélika Beener (DJ Kultured Child), who will bring her personal Monk vinyl collection to Tokyo Record Bar for the closing night. Beener, a journalist, host, media producer and DJ, adds another branch of the family archive to the weekend, turning Monk's 109th birthday into an intergenerational gathering built around the ritual of putting a record on and listening together.

Two Floors. One Sonic Journey.

Throughout the three-night residency, Tokyo Record Bar's two listening spaces will interpret the celebration through music, food and hospitality.

Downstairs, the Vinyl Jukebox Omakase pairs the Sonic Journey with a seven-course menu from Executive Chef Ignacia Valdés, whose cooking draws from Japanese technique and her Chilean heritage. Guests help shape the soundtrack by choosing from the specially created Monk vinyl menu while the evening unfolds around the selections.

Upstairs, the Cocktail Bar extends the experience into a more free-flowing listening environment, with vinyl, Monk-inspired food and drinks, family hosting and programming across the weekend.

The collaboration builds on the Estate and Tokyo Record Bar's inaugural 2025 Monk birthday residency, which brought together vinyl listening, culinary storytelling, Monk-inspired cocktails, archival material and members of the Monk family. Sonic Journey takes that foundation further by placing the family's own record collections - and the histories contained within them - at the center of the experience.

For the Monk Estate, that distinction is essential. The records are not simply artifacts from a celebrated discography. Many have lived in family homes, personal collections and working archives for decades. Sonic Journey gives those objects another life: not behind glass, but on a turntable.

Event Details

Thelonious Monk Estate × Tokyo Record Bar: Sonic Journey

October 8-10, 2026 | 6 PM & 9 PM Seatings

Tokyo Record Bar

127 MacDougal Street

New York, NY 10012

Reservations for the October 8-10 experiences are available now at Tokyo Record Bar.

About the Thelonious Monk Estate

The Thelonious Monk Estate preserves, protects and advances the artistic legacy of Thelonious Sphere Monk, one of the most influential composers and pianists in the history of American music. Led by Monk's family, the Estate works across archival releases, cultural programming, education, visual art, storytelling and collaborative projects designed to bring Monk's work into meaningful conversation with new generations.

About Tokyo Record Bar

Located in Greenwich Village, Tokyo Record Bar is a two-story listening experience inspired by Japan's vinyl listening culture and built around the intersection of music and food. Its downstairs Vinyl Jukebox Omakase invites guests to help create the evening's soundtrack while experiencing a multi-course tasting menu, while its upstairs Cocktail Bar pairs vinyl DJs and an audiophile sound system with cocktails and Japanese-inspired food.

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