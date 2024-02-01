SNACKTIME Release Debut Studio Single 'TOGETHER'

Philadelphia's revered seven-piece brass-heavy band SNACKTIME have released their first studio single, “TOGETHER” b/w “I DON'T GIVE A DAMN,” in advance of an upcoming tour supporting Portugal. The Man (they'll also perform as part of PTM during their set) kicking off tomorrow night in Del Mar, California.

The tracks were recorded and produced by GRAMMY-nominated producer Will Yip (Lauryn Hill, Turnstile, Bartees Strange), and will be released on a limited edition 12” vinyl, available for purchase here.

In addition to the Portugal. The Man dates, SNACKTIME will perform at this year's SXSW Music Conference in Austin, Texas in March and at Green River Festival in Greenfield, MA [all dates below].

Discussing “TOGETHER”, SNACKTIME stated, “‘TOGETHER' is a song written at a time when the world needs it most. The essence of the song can be diluted down to its hook, ‘I got you, you got me, love is all that we ever need.' This message expresses what SNACKTIME wants to bring into the world, and also what the band hopes the audience will bring into the world, as well.”

Fusing elements of soul, funk, punk, pop and R&B, SNACKTIME formed during the height of the pandemic in August 2020. Initially, the group began performing free shows in Philadelphia's Rittenhouse Square that combined their love of music, food, and community.

After amassing huge crowds in the park and becoming a symbol of positivity and lockdown release, SNACKTIME started moving into more traditional venues and curated a number of neighborhood festivals and food events with chefs including Michael Solomonov (Zahav, Laser Wolf), Marc Vetri (Vetri Cucina), Michael Ferreri (Irwin's), and Jose Garces (Amada).

Since the 2021-2022 season, SNACKTIME has performed numerous times at Philadelphia 76ers halftime shows and also played at Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia Union events.

The band has performed at major music festivals such as Life Is Beautiful, Sea.Hear.Now, Sound on Sound, Firefly, Xponential, and Adult Swim Festival (Philadelphia). Last spring the band performed an epic 6 hour set at Eric Andre's 40th Birthday Party, leading to SNACKTIME setting sail on Impractical Jokers and Eric Andre "Get Ship Faced" Cruise from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas last month.

Tour Dates:

02/02 – Del Mar, CA @ The Sound ^

02/04 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee ^

02/06 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater ^

02/08 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Jones Assembly ^

02/10 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center ^

02/12 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre ^

02/13 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City ^

02/14 – Louisville, KY @ Paristown Hall ^

02/16 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Theatre ^

02/17 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre ^

02/18 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre ^

02/20 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall ^

02/22 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner ^

02/23 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony ^

02/24 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^

03/11-16 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

06/22 - Greenfield, MA @ Green River Festival

^ Portugal. The Man

Photo Credit: Stevie Chris