SLØTFACE Share New Track 'Tap the Pack'

Norway's premiere punk band Sløtface release new single "Tap the Pack" today, following their acclaimed, contemplative 2019 single "New year, new me". The track is the latest to come from their long-awaited sophomore album Sorry for the Late Reply due out January 31 on Nettwerk/Propeller Recordings. A bombastic, multi-faceted exploration of sonic prowess and thoughtful commentary, the new album marks the first time the band have acted as co-producers, as they worked alongside Odd Martin Skålnes (Sigrid, Aurora) in creating their most accomplished body of work to date.

"Tap The Pack is about my sense of getting less confident as I came into my twenties than I did as a teenager," explains frontwoman and lyricist Haley Shea. "It's about coming to terms with the fact that you don't know everything, and never will, and about how frightening it can be to get older and realise you've made choices that you have to stick with. It's a self-pep-talk song about keeping that fear close to drive you, without letting it get you down, inspired by my grandfather who carried a pack of cigarettes in his left shirt pocket for years after he quit smoking just to prove to himself that he could have them there and not smoke them."

After road-testing new songs in prisons across Norway as part of a nationwide arts initiative, the new record is full of blistering punk fizz and earworm hooks, articulated by masterfully melancholic lyricism. The band continues to earn acclaim with recent album singles "S.U.C.C.E.S.S.", decrying injustices faced by women and immigrants and debuted with Consequence of Sound, the blistering "Telepathetic", and environmentally anxious call to action "Sink or Swim", each injected with undeniable Sløtface energy made even more palpable by Shea's versatile voice. The band will kick off a UK headline tour this March, following their last sold out run supporting Canadian punk heavyweights PUP.

Listen to "Tap the Pack" here:

Photo Credit: Marthe Thu





Related Articles View More Music Stories