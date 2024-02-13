SLOW HOLLOWS Share New Single 'Soap'

Slow Hollows, the recording alias of Los Angeles-based Austin Feinstein, has shared another preview of his new album Bullhead, due out March 8th via Danger Collective, the driving and emotional “Soap.”

On the new song, Feinstein shares “I was staying at a friend's house by myself for a few weeks right before recording this new record. I remember feeling like I wanted to write a song that paid homage to the music that excited me as a kid. Most of that was guitar music, and I've fallen out of love with guitar lots of times but really wanted to force myself to explore that world again. Around that time I was starting to fall in love with someone so the words came pretty quick. Ultimately, this song is my homage to Modest Mouse.”

The track is preceded by the urgent and densely layered single “Idle Hands,” which captures the intensity of the band's storied live sets, and the stripped back, intimate acoustic song “Old Yeller.” To accompany the new single, Feinstein has also shared an intimate performance of “Soap,” peeling back the song's intricate layers to reveal its smoldering core.

Bullhead marks the first new Slow Hollows album in 3 years, following the band's dissolution in 2020, and subsequent revival as principal songwriter Austin Feinstein's solo project. In sharp contrast to 2019's Actors, which interpolated R&B and dance music and was influenced by collaborations with Frank Ocean (Feinstein sings the chorus on Blonde's “Self Control”) and Tyler, the Creator (who crafted the beat for Actors' “Heart,” and whose albums Feinstein appears on), Bullhead finds Feinstein stripping things back to an elemental place. There are shades of Neil Young and Elliott Smith at the core of these songs, but they're all lushly rendered, unafraid to boast rich strings, moody synths, and bighearted guitar riffs.

“Making a cohesive album was the most important thing to me,” says Feinstein. “Having some time away from the band made me realize what Slow Hollows stood for. It's hard to realize what you're getting at when you're doing it. Making a sonic shift towards the sounds of early Slow Hollows records felt like something I needed to do for myself.” Pre-order Bullhead HERE.

To celebrate the release, Slow Hollows will embark on a headline tour across the US, kicking off on March 14th and concluding on May 10th in Los Angeles at the Lodge Room. Tickets are on-sale now.

2024 Tour Dates:

March 14 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

March 15 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

March 18 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

March 19 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

March 20 - Reno, NV @ Holland Project

March 23 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza

March 24 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

March 26 - San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

April 9 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah

April 11 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

April 12 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City

April 13 - Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck

April 14 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

April 16 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas

April 18 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's

April 20 - Boston, MA @ Red Room at Cafe 939

April 21 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right

April 23 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

April 24 - Chapel Hill, NC @ Cat's Cradle Back Room

April 25 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade - Purgatory

April 26 - Nashville, TN @ The End

April 28 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs)

April 29 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

April 30 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk (Inside)

May 2 - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

May 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

Photo by Elizabeth Klein