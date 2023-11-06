SLOW HOLLOWS Share New Single 'Old Yeller' & Announce 2024 US Tour

After a three-year hiatus, Slow Hollows returns reinvented, sharing new single & video “Old Yeller.” The genre-defying Los Angeles band founded by songwriter Austin Feinstein is now his solo project. Though the group amicably disbanded in early 2020, the now 25-year-old artist never stopped writing songs.

The more he fleshed out new material, the more Feinstein realized it made sense to continue on as Slow Hollows. “Ultimately making a cohesive record was the most important thing to me,” says Feinstein. “Having some time away from the band made me realize what ‘Slow Hollows' stood for. It's hard to realize what you're getting at when you're doing it, so the time to myself helped me understand what made it work.”

﻿In sharp contrast to 2019's Actors, which interpolated R&B and dance music and was influenced by collaborations with Frank Ocean (Feinstein sings the chorus on Blonde's “Self Control”) and Tyler, the Creator (who crafted the beat for Actors' “Heart”), “Old Yeller” focuses purely on Feinstein's songwriting, stripping things back to only an acoustic guitar, his voice, and gentle atmospherics.

“Old Yeller was recorded in two or three takes one afternoon in September ‘22” shares Feinstein, “The lyrics take inspiration from the job of an old vacuum cleaner; feeling dusty and worn down, working over the same familiar spaces over and over again, until reaching the point of frustration and resignation. Taking production inspiration from John Cale, we decided to add a drone underneath the track.”

Paste Magazine said “Feinstein's vocals drift and punctuate like a worn-in folk troubadour's. It's a lush arrangement, as his six-string is draped in teardrop synths and atmospheric tones hold a graceful underbelly beneath the instrumentation.” Listen to the song and watch the video below.

In addition to the new single, Slow Hollows have announced a 2024 US headline tour. Tickets are on-sale Nov 10th.

2024 Tour Dates:

March 14 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

March 15 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

March 18 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

March 19 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

March 20 - Reno, NV @ Holland Project

March 23 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza

March 24 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

March 26 - San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

April 9 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah

April 11 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

April 12 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City

April 13 - Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck

April 14 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

April 16 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas

April 18 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's

April 19 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby's

April 20 - Boston, MA @ Red Room at Cafe 939

April 21 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right

April 23 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

April 24 - Chapel Hill, NC @ Cat's Cradle Back Room

April 25 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade - Purgatory

April 26 - Nashville, TN @ The End

April 28 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs)

April 29 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

April 30 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk (Inside)

May 2 - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

May 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

Photo by Elizabeth Klein