Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
SIREN Presents New Single 'Dark Nights' ft. Stuart Rowe

SIREN Presents New Single 'Dark Nights' ft. Stuart Rowe

The vocals from Stuart Rowe underpins the emotiveness which channels underneath the record.

Jan. 17, 2023  

2022 was an explosive year for drum & bass producer and DJ SIREN. After playing her debut show at London's seminal venue Printworks and at festival Tomorrowland, as well as releasing a myriad of singles under her own self-release banner and bringing drum & bass to Ibiza, she's continued to pave a path for herself as an independent artist.

Already receiving support from tastemakers such as Charlie Tee on BBC Radio 1 and Mollie Collins on Kiss FM, SIREN is now set up for the New Year with another brand new single which oozes the same dancefloor oriented presence as her previous releases. 'Dark Nights' featuring Stuart Rowe starts 2023 off at a dizzying pace, with UKF already backing the release as it highlights a firm stance for SIREN coming into the New Year.

The vocals from Stuart Rowe underpins the emotiveness which channels underneath the record. Its lyrics, that "Dark Nights connect us'' highlights how SIREN directly feels about the track, merging the pair's song writing.

With dirty bass riffs and a dramatic build, SIREN has been biding her time to unleash this set crescendo and now it feels like it is the right time to have it place in her producer timeline. It follows the same style of growing back catalogue and shows a growing signature which is forging its place within the wider ecosystem of drum & bass.

With more to come from SIREN for 2023, she's proving to be an unstoppable force, whether that's through racking up tens of thousands of streams online across multiple platforms, including support on Spotify's Massive Drum & Bass playlist cover, or through her live events. 'Dark Nights' ft. Stuart Rowe sees her push herself forward once again, setting her sights even higher for the forthcoming year.

Watch the new music video here:



IAMX Unveils Two Tours & Albums For 2023 Photo
IAMX Unveils Two Tours & Albums For 2023
On stage the band, comprised of Corner and logtime live collaborators Janine Gezang (vocals, keys, bass) and Jon Siren (drums), will combine muscular classics from throughout the expansive IAMX catalog with the bold new material of Fault Lines. Fans can expect the awe of IAMX’s psycho-sexual, explosive and passionate performance.
St. Paul & the Broken Bones Add New Dates to North American Tour Photo
St. Paul & the Broken Bones Add New Dates to North American Tour
St. Paul & The Broken Bones add new dates to their 2023 North American headline tour. The new shows will bring the much-lauded eight piece—led by Paul Janeway—to Macon, Georgia’s Hargray Capitol Theatre; Greenville, South Carolina’s Peace Pavilion; Augusta, Georgia’s Miller Theater and Wilmington, North Carolina’s Greenfield Lake Amphitheater.
RUSTON KELLY Announces New Album The Weakness Photo
RUSTON KELLY Announces New Album 'The Weakness'
Tennessee-based artist Ruston Kelly has announced the release of his third album, The Weakness, a blisteringly honest but profoundly hopeful body of work that ultimately reveals our vast potential to create strength and beauty from the most painful of experiences. Pre-order for the album is available now and check out upcoming concert dates!
Kitchen Dwellers Announce Spring 2023 Tour Dates Photo
Kitchen Dwellers Announce Spring 2023 Tour Dates
The Bozeman, MT, Americana alt/bluegrass band Kitchen Dwellers have announced their 17-date 2023 Spring Tour with support from Nashville’s Sicard Hollow. The tour kicks off on April 12 in Davenport, IA at Raccoon Motel. The newly announced dates will take the band through the midwest, southeast, and northeast, before wrapping up in Milwaukee.

From This Author - Michael Major


BANNERS Delivers New EP 'I Wish I Was Flawless, I'm Not' Alongside New Single 'In Your Universe'BANNERS Delivers New EP 'I Wish I Was Flawless, I'm Not' Alongside New Single 'In Your Universe'
January 13, 2023

Following a flurry of raw and heartfelt offerings these last few months, including “Easy,” “Perfectly Broken,” “Keeps Me Going,” and “Happier,” Liverpool native Michael Nelson, aka BANNERS. returns with his eagerly-awaited new EP I Wish I Was Flawless, I’m Not, alongside the mesmerizing new single 'In Your Universe.”
Villages Share Lively New Single 'Play the Fiddle All Night'Villages Share Lively New Single 'Play the Fiddle All Night'
January 13, 2023

Canadian folk-rock quartet Villages have shared their new single “Play the Fiddle All Night,” the next offering from their upcoming album Dark Island, out via Sonic Records. Propelled by masterful rich instrumentation and timeless Celtic music influences, “Play the Fiddle All Night” arrived with a behind-the-scenes music video.
Morgan Freeman Joins LIONESS Series on Paramount+Morgan Freeman Joins LIONESS Series on Paramount+
January 13, 2023

Paramount+ has announced that Academy Award® winner Morgan Freeman will join the cast of the upcoming original series LIONESS alongside series lead and executive producer Zoe Saldaña, Academy Award winner and executive producer Nicole Kidman, and Laysla De Oliveira. Freeman will play Edwin Mullins, the United States secretary of state.
ROYEL OTIS Announce New EP & Release New Single 'I Wanna Dance With You'ROYEL OTIS Announce New EP & Release New Single 'I Wanna Dance With You'
January 13, 2023

Sofa Kings spans seven tracks of sunny alt-pop, and is a progressive step forward from the infectious melodies and quick-witted songwriting the pair have swiftly become known for over the last couple of years. Produced by Chris Collins and Royel Otis, the EP promises to continue captivating fans with visceral stories atop guitar-fuzzed haze.
Billy Lockett Releases New Single 'Miss Missing You'Billy Lockett Releases New Single 'Miss Missing You'
January 13, 2023

The video, directed by James Green, sees a passionate dance from Alex Morton and Hannah Mason, who express the story of two lovers reconnecting through movement after taking it for granted, “I love the connection the dancers have with each other, it feels so real and natural, and the video has the perfect balance of magic and simplicity.
share