Oct. 17, 2023

SIREN & Coppa Team Up For Korsakov Single 'Subsonic'

SIREN unleashes her debut track on Netherlands based drum & bass label Korsakov, the event and music brand which has risen to the forefront by delivering cutting edge sounds alongside a talented roster. And SIREN has also been making waves recently, with a host of crossover remixes as well as an international touring schedule which has seen her play at Europe’s biggest dance music festivals.

This now continues with her collaboration alongside Korsakov stalwart Coppa, who with the help of SIREN delivers ‘Subsonic’, which packs the type of punch which is synonymous with the Korsakov back catalogue.

Coppa is also no stranger to the vast audiences of drum & bass, having spent over a decade playing to fans on the genre’s biggest stages. He brings his vocal prowess to ‘Subsonic’, arriving with the weighty, no-holds-barred sounds of SIREN. Following an ominous intro, one which slowly builds to fruition amongst Coppa’s growling lyricism, ‘Subsonic’ then explodes with heavyweight levels of bass distortion and jutting grooves. 

It’s an epic debut from SIREN on Korsakov, with the pair proving to be a match made in sonic heaven as they deliver another cutthroat anthem, although this time together.



