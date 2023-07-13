SIPHO. Releases 'SOBER' Single & Announces Debut Album 'PRAYERS & PARANOIA'

SIPHO.'s new album will be out October 27 via Dirty Hit.

Jul. 13, 2023

Buzzy UK artist SIPHO. has released his brand-new single “SOBER” alongside the announcement of his upcoming debut album PRAYERS & PARANOIA, out October 27 via Dirty Hit. Listen to lead single “SOBER,” a hypnotic and brutally honest exploration of ego that unpacks its confident and brash nature while also touching upon its ability to shield vulnerability and foster ignorance.

PRESS HERE to pre-order PRAYERS & PARANOIA, a genre-defying work of art that pieces together the intricacies of being, explores how egotism has come to define the internet generation, and manages to retain hope in the face of coming of age while living through the most complex form of humankind in history in a refreshingly honest acknowledgment of self-worth, faith, insecurity, and anger. Full track list below.

“I’m always drawn to these badass characters, like Action Bronson, or Jet Li - these people that are almost like, unreal. I kind of based this on that,” shares SIPHO. on the new single. “The lyrics are painting the picture of a badman, but it’s over the top - he’s in a suit, he drives a big Lexus. Someone that’s both feared and respected. But it shows their vulnerabilities. Some people end up in these places and they don't know how they got there. And then you’re just lost and confused, left isolated by your power.”

Also announced today, SIPHO. will be embarking on a run of headline shows in the UK this November, culminating in a hometown show at Birmingham’s Mama Roux's. See below for full list of UK tour dates.

PRAYERS & PARANOIA follows the release of SIPHO.’s 2022 EP SHE MIGHT BLEED which established him as a one to watch and received praise from The New York Times, The Guardian, NPR, COMPLEX, NME, The Fader, i-D, Clash, and more as a generational talent filled with integrity and honesty. His debut EP AND GOD SAID… saw SIPHO. reconcile his own relationship with God through a mixture of devotion and skepticism.

The product of an eclectic musical palette, SIPHO. is an artist for the new zeitgeist whose genre-defying output mixes influences including R&B, gospel, jazz, electropop and more - underscoring it all with a voice that COMPLEX said could “heal souls.”

An artist firmly rooted in duality, SIPHO. has channeled influences across the years from his early days of listening to rock bands like Paramore, Three Days Grace, Radiohead, and Foo Fighters, to more recent inspirations that include Earl Sweatshirt, Solange, and Frank Ocean, and even funk bands such as Sly and the Family Stone, James Brown, and Funkadelic.

2023 TOUR DATES:

November 15 - The Grand Social – Dublin, UK
November 17 - King Tut's Wah Wah Hut - Glasgow, UK
November 18 – YES - Manchester, UK
November 19 – Dareshack – Bristol, UK
November 21 – Patterns - Brighton, UK
November 22 - The Jazz Café – London, UK
November 23 - Mama Roux's – Birmingham, UK

photo credit: Marco Grey



