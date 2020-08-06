SIMA Releases Acoustic Version of 'Runaways'

The song is off of her second full-length independent album of the same name, to be released later this year.

Israeli/American hard rock solo artist SIMA (Sima Galanti) has released a stripped-down, piano-driven acoustic version of her latest single "Runaways."

Listen and watch below!

"Runaways" is a rebellious track about staying true to who you are and having faith in what you believe in, and the empowering need to break free from all that holds you back from achieving your full potential. The song represents individuality, empowerment, transformation, and freedom. Written before COVID-19 and the current protesting for racial injustices, "Runaways" resonates with the chaos and uncertainty the world has been experiencing lately, and its message is effortlessly felt in this raw, acoustic version. PRESS HERE to hear the pulsating original version alongside its fiery music video.

"I decided to create an acoustic, stripped-down version of 'Runaways' because I wanted to truly focus on the inspiring and empowering lyrics and allow the message of the song to penetrate people's hearts," shares SIMA. "I knew that 'Runaways' is a great song and can stand on its own with only piano and vocals. I want listeners to hear and feel me, my heart and my soul, without any distractions. 'Runaways' is a powerful song that you can't miss or ignore, and I think with this raw version, it leaves you without any doubts. I hope with this version you will feel inspired, empowered, elevated, and also connected to something bigger, something that you can reflect on, relate to and draw strength from."

"Runaways" marks the first taste of new music off the Los Angeles-based artist's second full-length independent album of the same name, to be released later this year, which is propelled by a soaring soundtrack of hypnotic hard rock and rousing pop. First released in June, the original hyper-charged version of the single and its scorching video, which has been described as a "visual stunner," have already received media support from the likes of LA Weekly, Vents Magazine, 100% Rock Magazine, AntiMusic, Music Existence, Celeb Secrets and Sound Vapors, who hailed SIMA as "a true talent" and noted, "I'm excited about her musical future. Her interesting but harsh past only serves as the spark for a fire that is burning red hot."

SIMA first came to America with a dream of a better life and freedom to be herself and now ignites rock with an incendiary spirit of her own and powerful messages of positivity and strength. Inspired by everyone from Massive Attack, Bjork, and The Cranberries to A Perfect Circle, System of a Down, Pearl Jam and Alanis Morissette, the singer, songwriter, producer, and documentarian made her musical debut in 2009 with the single "Breaking Down The Walls" followed by her first full-length album This Is My Truth in 2012 and the EP Beautiful Liar in 2014. With her follow-up album Runaways, SIMA hits the ground running at full speed with fists raised, eyes open, and heart blazing.

Photo credit: Anabel DFlux

