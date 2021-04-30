SIDEPIECE Releases Single 'Acrobatic'

Today, Grammy-nominated duo SIDEPIECE are debuting their first release on Insomniac Records with their highly-anticipated new single "Acrobatic."

"Acrobatic" has become one of their most requested songs on social media from their fans. An infectious, deep house cut with rugged bass lines and grooving rhythms, "Acrobatic" boasts intricate melodies mixed with their unique production style. Delivering another dance-floor filler with "Acrobatic, " the single comes ahead of SIDEPIECE's sold-out shows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver with Diplo on May 12th & May 13th.

SIDEPIECE write about the single, "This was one of the first records we made together as SP. It's so cool to finally have it come out. It's been one of our most requested songs and a fan favorite at shows. Excited for it to be out in the world."

"Acrobatic" directly follows their single "Temptation," which debuted back in March and has racked in over 2 million streams to date. "Temptation" has also graced the covers of Spotify playlists including Operator and Housework, and peaked in the top 25 of Beatport's Top 100 chart.

Debuting a steady catalogue of house-ready music, SIDEPIECE have continued their meteoric rise with record-breaking singles including their Grammy-nominated track "On My Mind" with Diplo, that recently hit the 100 million streams mark on Spotify. Instantly becoming a global success, "On My Mind" peaked at #1 on the US Dance Radio airplay chart and spent 21 weeks in Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart. Additionally, "On My Mind" became a viral TikTok phenomenon and earned the top spot on 1001 Tracklists' #1 most played track of 2020. SIDEPIECE have also released successful tracks with "Together" on FFRR Records, "Fallin For You" on Sonny Fodera's Solotoko label, and a hit remix of John Summit's "Deep End" on the legendary Defected Records.

Insomniac Records operates under the umbrella of Insomniac Music Group, which has spawned internal brand-driven imprints, such as HARD Recs, Lost In Dreams, Factory 93 Records, Bassrush Records, IN / ROTATION, Basscon Records, Dreamstate Records, and Discovery Project. Additionally, the growing network also oversees a number of artist-focused imprints, such as Fisher's Catch & Release, NGHTMRE & SLANDER's Gud Vibrations, SLANDER's Heaven Sent, Shiba San's Basement Leak, Wax Motif's Divided Souls, Justin Martin's What To Do, Night Mode, to name but a few. These new endeavors each serve as an extension to the ever-evolving community of Insomniac, which is dedicated to curating a diverse catalog of releases from across the dance music spectrum. More than merely just a record label, Insomniac Records is a destination where fans from all walks of life can discover and enjoy choice selections from a roster that includes some of the best DJs/producers from the global stage. On top of the 200+ releases since 2016, Insomniac Records has also curated its premier EDC compilation series, featuring four EDC Las Vegas and EDC Mexico master soundtracks. Signing a roster of notable talent including John Summit, Chris Lake, Habstrakt, Noizu, Dombresky, Chris Lorenzo, Matroda, Biscuits, and beyond, Insomniac Records continues to foster unique talent it firmly believes in. The unparalleled track record of success has pushed Insomniac Records to the forefront of established dance music platforms.

SIDEPIECE's latest single "Acrobatic" will be available on all streaming platforms Friday, April 30th on Insomniac Records.