SHAED Shares 'Come As You Are' Nirvana Cover on 30th Anniversary

To commemorate the 30th anniversary of Nirvana's "Come As You Are" - originally released March 2, 1992 - multi-Platinum DC trio SHAED have shared their reimagined version of the iconic track.

SHAED added their spin, tempo and upbeat dance vibes to the timeless hit as a tribute to the famed original that continues to inspire music, artists and new genres across the world.

The release follows SHAED's critically acclaimed debut album High Dive, which was released in 2021 via Photo Finish Records and pushed the trio passed 2 BILLION streams worldwide.

The debut saw the SHAED team up with Lewis Del Mar (watch their #PlatAtHome performance on The Late Show w/ Stephen Colbert HERE), Two Feet and pop sensation ZAYN while grabbing accolades from Variety, Billboard, Rolling Stone, Consequence, Apple Music 1 and more.

Listen to the new single here: