SHAED Debuts 'Everybody Knows I'm High' Single

Genre-defying band SHAED releases their brand new single “Everybody Knows I'm High” via BMG. Listen HERE and watch the transcendental music video HERE. “Everybody Knows I'm High” is the first single from their forthcoming album which will be released later this year via BMG.

Layered harmonies and swooping vocals guide listeners on the sonic journey of SHAED's follow up to their 2021 album High Dive. “Everybody Knows I'm High” encapsulates the band's signature sound, blending Max and Spencer's instrumentalism with Chelsea's ethereal vocals.

The accompanying music video is nothing short of psychedelic. Complete with an Alice in Wonderland-style tea party, a disembodied hand, and visuals that you have to see to believe, this music video perfectly embodies “Everybody Knows I'm High.” Watch HERE.

Of the track, SHAED candidly revealed, “Our song ‘Everybody Knows I'm High' is about that crazy feeling you get when you're high and you feel like everyone is staring at you. ‘High' can mean different things to different people, but everyone can relate to the paranoia that hits when you feel suddenly out of place. The song is the first single from our upcoming album, which explores the brightest and darkest emotional experiences we've shared together as a family.”

Stay tuned for more news from SHAED in 2024!

About SHAED:

When Multi-platinum D.C. trio SHAED wrote and recorded "Trampoline" in 2018, holed up in a tiny rental house they shared in the DC suburbs, they had no way of knowing this ethereal creation would transform their lives. A MacBook Air commercial featuring "Trampoline" launched the song on a global scale, leading to over 2 billion streams, iHeart's Alternative Song of the Year, and a global tour reaching as far as Japan.

Twin brothers and multi-instrumentalists Max and Spencer Ernst met Chelsea Lee while they were attending neighboring high schools and were immediately drawn to Chelsea's undeniable voice. After years of friendship and courtship (Spencer and Chelsea are now married) the brothers and Chelsea launched SHAED in 2016 with the intention of combining their love of folk-rock groups like Fleetwood Mac and CSNY with their love of more modern electronic leaning artists like Radiohead and Tame Impala.

What resulted was SHAED's distinctive sound that blends Chelsea's one-of-a-kind voice with lush three-part harmony, 80s synthesizers, and acoustic instruments including piano, guitar and bass. After 2 years on the road promoting “Trampoline” and the “MELT” EP, the pandemic provided a break for the band to re-focus their efforts on songwriting.

The result was SHAED's first LP “High Dive,” which the band largely self-produced and featured a full Macedonian Orchestra. Presently, SHAED is deep in writing and recording their new album, reflecting on the newfound challenges and beautiful realizations of first-time parents (and uncle).

Photo Credit: Cody Ackors