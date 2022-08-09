Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
SGT. PAPERS Announce U.S Tour Dates

The dates kick off August 19 in Chicago.

Aug. 9, 2022  

Mexico's Sgt. Papers - brothers Ivan and Felipe García - will be touring the U.S. this summer and fall. The dates kick off August 19 in Chicago and conclude November 20 in San Francisco where they play at the Great American Music Hall.

Along the way they make stops in Los Angeles, Portland and Seattle. The band will share the bill with DIW Records label-mates Mengers for a show at New York City's Berlin Under A on August 25. All dates are listed below.

Last year the psych/garage band released SGTP, their first album for American/Mexican record label Devil In The Woods. Off the LP they shared two singles, "Échale Campeón," an "Sandwich de Monda".

Hailing from the Sonoran Desert in Mexico in 2017, St. Papers immediately they put their stamp on the Mexican rock scene with the release of their debut album, Sgt. Papers Lonely Psych Punk Band which was followed by 2019's Sgt. Papers - Me Hiciste Brujería.

Playing shows on both sides of the boarder they have become known as one of the most notorious bands from the new Mexican Scene, embracing a new fresh wave of rock bands, as both brothers produce, promote and otherwise mentor younger musicians.

Sgt. Papers tour dates

August 19 - Ruido Fest After show - Chicago, IL +

August 21 - Ruido Fest - Chicago, IL +

August 25 - Berlin Under A - New York, NY +

September 3 - Trunk Space - Phoenix, AZ

September 4 - Hoco Fest - Tucso, AZ

October 29 - Tecate Sonoro - Hermosillo, MX

November 2 - Hotel Congress - Tucson, ZA

November 3 - Yucca Tap - Tempe, AZ

November 4 - La Santa - Santa Ana, CA

November 5 - Til Two Club - San Diego, CA

November 6 - La Harvard & Stone - Los Angeles, CA

November 10 - The Fixin Fo - Portland, OR

November 11-12 - Freakout Festival - Seattle, WA

November 19 - Stork Club - Oakland, CA

November 20 - Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CA

+ = w/ Mengers




